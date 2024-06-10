HOUSTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Monday ordered liquefied natural gas developer Venture Global LNG to provide documents about the mechanical problems and startup of a Louisiana plant to its customers.

Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass plant have been at the center of a long-running dispute involving energy compnies including B, Shell and others over access to LNG from the plant.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said in its order that it would appoint an administrative judge to arrange details of the distribution of the commissioning documents. FERC wants Venture Global and its customers to negotiate terms of the protective order. (Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston)