Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-05-05 am EDT
2390.50 GBX   +1.92%
03:07pSuriname's Staatsolie signs deals to share offshore blocks with TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy
RE
03:00pFire Extinguished at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals Complex -- OPIS
DJ
01:13pFire at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals Complex Continues to Burn -- OPIS
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fire Extinguished at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals Complex -- OPIS

05/08/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A fire at one of the production units at Shell's Deer Park, Texas, chemicals complex on Friday afternoon was extinguished Sunday night, according to a press conference Monday afternoon.

The unified response group to the incident consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, Texas General Land Office, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and other authorities jointly with Shell Chemicals' response team.

Hot spots are still being monitored, the response group announced. In addition the chemical discharge valve from the facility had been closed, resulting in no further material exiting the facility.

Fence-line air monitoring efforts from multiple local agencies indicated that air quality is not a threat to nearby communities.

The commission stated that it will be collecting and testing water samples from the facility as part of the ongoing investigation as to the fire and discharge's impact to the surrounding environment.

A Shell plant manager stated that the company has not issued force majeure relating to the incident and that it is evaluating the production status of the facility as more information regarding the fire emerges. The facility has alerted communities that they will likely see intermittent flaring, per the site's Twitter account.

A Coast Guard representative stated that the latest discharge from the facility into the Houston Ship Channel has not shown any negative impacts to local waterways and will continue to focus its efforts on waste mitigation. Nearby retention ponds are being used to cool some facility equipment.

The fire initially started at the facility's olefins unit while igniting products including cracked heavy gas oil, cracked light gas oil and gasoline, according to the facility's Twitter account.

Shell operates two olefins units at the chemicals complex with a total nameplate capacity of 2.6 billion lbs/year of ethylene, or roughly 3% of North American capacity.

U.S. Gulf Coast ethylene prices were higher as of midday Monday, with prices at the Enterprise hub (MtB-EPC) in Mont Belvieu, Texas, above 17cts/lb and prices at the Choctaw hub in Louisiana at around 15cts/lb.


This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.


--Reporting by Adam Burkin, aburkin@opisnet.com; Editing by Anna Matherne, amatherne@opisnet.com, and Barbara Chuck, bchuck@opisnet.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-08-23 1459ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.75% 76.63 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
SHELL PLC 1.92% 2390.5 Delayed Quote.2.77%
WTI 1.99% 72.768 Delayed Quote.-11.46%
All news about SHELL PLC
03:07pSuriname's Staatsolie signs deals to share offshore blocks with TotalEnergies and Qatar..
RE
03:00pFire Extinguished at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals Complex -- OPIS
DJ
01:13pFire at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals Complex Continues to Burn -- OPIS
DJ
12:52pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
07:01aAsianoil : Shell sells stake in Australia’s Browse project to BP
AQ
05:47aCrude Oil Prices Rally as Market Expects Selloff to be Overdone, ANZ Bank Says
MT
04:45aShell's US Chemical Plant on Fire for Three Days After Olefins Unit Blast
MT
01:33aSHELL (NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01:27aProxy Adviser ISS Urges Shell Shareholders to Reject Proposal on Stricter Climate Targe..
MT
05/07Fire burns for third day at Shell Texas chemical plant
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 346 B - -
Net income 2023 28 982 M - -
Net Debt 2023 37 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,05x
Yield 2023 3,89%
Capitalization 206 B 206 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 91 140
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 30,20 $
Average target price 37,60 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC2.77%206 293
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.37%2 097 033
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED47.62%200 913
TOTALENERGIES SE-4.30%151 356
EQUINOR ASA-11.74%91 270
PETROBRAS-2.04%67 309
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer