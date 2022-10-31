Goldman Sachs names Mehrotra, Haufrect as Americas M&A co-heads -memo

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on
Monday named two veteran bankers to head its mergers and
acquisitions (M&A) unit in the Americas, weeks after Chief
Executive David Solomon unveiled a major shake-up of the Wall
Street bank's top ranks.
Goldman on Monday elevated Avinash Mehrotra and Brian
Haufrect as the new co-heads of Americas M&A, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters.
Both Mehrotra, who currently is the head of global activism
and takeover defense, and Haufrect, who is global head of
natural resources M&A, will continue to hold their existing
roles on top of their new responsibilities.
Russ Hutchinson will rejoin Goldman's investment banking
unit as chief operating officer of its global M&A business,
according to the memo sent to employees by Goldman's global
co-heads of Global Banking & Markets, Dan Dees and Jim Esposito.
The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Goldman
spokesperson.
The latest moves, first reported by Reuters, come weeks
after Solomon unveiled a massive shake-up of the bank's top
ranks that combined investment banking and trading into one
unit, while merging asset management and wealth management.
Mehrotra, a Goldman veteran of nearly three decades, has had
two stints leading activism defense - a practice all major banks
now use to help defend their clients against demands for changes
from investors like hedge funds.
Goldman ranked as the top financial adviser to companies
targeted by activists in the first six months of 2022, according
to Refinitiv data. The bank recently defended on high-profile
proxy contests at companies including social media company
Twitter Inc and Kohls Corp, which won a proxy
contest against Macellum Advisors.
Haufrect, who heads Goldman's natural resources deals
franchise, was made partner at Goldman in 2016, according to his
LinkedIn profile.
Goldman has worked on a number of high-profile oil and gas
transactions in recent years, including Occidental Petroleum
Corp's $38 billion buyout of Anadarko; ConocoPhillips'
acquisitions of Concho Resources and Shell Plc's
Permian assets; and the merger of Rowan Companies and
Ensco plc.
Goldman's top six dealmakers - global co-heads of M&A,
Stephan Feldgoise and Mark Sorrell, and M&A chairmen, Tim
Ingrassia, Dusty Philip, Gilberto Pozzi and Gene Sykes - will
continue running the franchise, according to the memo.
(Reporting by Svea-Herbst Bayliss and Anirban Sen in New York,
additional reporting by David French; Editing by Josie Kao)