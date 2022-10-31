Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35 2022-10-31 pm EDT
2404.00 GBX   -0.60%
06:57pGoldman Sachs names Mehrotra, Haufrect as Americas M&A co-heads -memo
RE
03:44pBiden calls on oil, gas companies to stop 'war profiteering,' threatens windfall tax
RE
01:46pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs names Mehrotra, Haufrect as Americas M&A co-heads -memo

10/31/2022 | 06:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Monday named two veteran bankers to head its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) unit in the Americas, weeks after Chief Executive David Solomon unveiled a major shake-up of the Wall Street bank's top ranks.

Goldman on Monday elevated Avinash Mehrotra and Brian Haufrect as the new co-heads of Americas M&A, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Both Mehrotra, who currently is the head of global activism and takeover defense, and Haufrect, who is global head of natural resources M&A, will continue to hold their existing roles on top of their new responsibilities.

Russ Hutchinson will rejoin Goldman's investment banking unit as chief operating officer of its global M&A business, according to the memo sent to employees by Goldman's global co-heads of Global Banking & Markets, Dan Dees and Jim Esposito.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Goldman spokesperson.

The latest moves, first reported by Reuters, come weeks after Solomon unveiled a massive shake-up of the bank's top ranks that combined investment banking and trading into one unit, while merging asset management and wealth management.

Mehrotra, a Goldman veteran of nearly three decades, has had two stints leading activism defense - a practice all major banks now use to help defend their clients against demands for changes from investors like hedge funds.

Goldman ranked as the top financial adviser to companies targeted by activists in the first six months of 2022, according to Refinitiv data. The bank recently defended on high-profile proxy contests at companies including social media company Twitter Inc and Kohls Corp, which won a proxy contest against Macellum Advisors.

Haufrect, who heads Goldman's natural resources deals franchise, was made partner at Goldman in 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Goldman has worked on a number of high-profile oil and gas transactions in recent years, including Occidental Petroleum Corp's $38 billion buyout of Anadarko; ConocoPhillips' acquisitions of Concho Resources and Shell Plc's Permian assets; and the merger of Rowan Companies and Ensco plc.

Goldman's top six dealmakers - global co-heads of M&A, Stephan Feldgoise and Mark Sorrell, and M&A chairmen, Tim Ingrassia, Dusty Philip, Gilberto Pozzi and Gene Sykes - will continue running the franchise, according to the memo.

(Reporting by Svea-Herbst Bayliss and Anirban Sen in New York, additional reporting by David French; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.50% 92.75 Delayed Quote.20.86%
SHELL PLC -0.60% 2404 Delayed Quote.49.12%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 2.95% 4.88 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -2.58% 86.113 Delayed Quote.17.28%
All news about SHELL PLC
06:57pGoldman Sachs names Mehrotra, Haufrect as Americas M&A co-heads -memo
RE
03:44pBiden calls on oil, gas companies to stop 'war profiteering,' threatens windfall tax
RE
01:46pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
10:59aBiden to address oil company profits in 4:30 p.m. r..
RE
09:18aSector Update: Energy Stocks Retreat Premarket Monday
MT
09:02aSector Update: Energy
MT
08:31aHelix Energy Solutions Group Gets Deepwater Well Decommissioning Contract From Shell Br..
MT
07:53aSHELL (NEU) : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
05:44aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Jefferies raises Centrica and Drax to 'buy'
AN
10/29KazMunayGas expects Kashagan's oil processing complex to restart in coming days
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 388 B - -
Net income 2022 41 586 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,12x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 197 B 197 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 27,64 $
Average target price 33,85 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC49.12%199 331
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.23%2 033 158
TOTALENERGIES SE22.32%138 193
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-5.76%121 983
EQUINOR ASA59.96%115 963
PETROBRAS14.48%84 109