SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysia's flagship Kimanis crude will fall in July following outages at two offshore oilfields that produce the oil, according to a source familiar with the matter and a preliminary loading programme.

There will be six Kimanis crude cargoes loading in July, including one cargo rolled over from the previous month, the programme showed.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)