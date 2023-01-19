Motiva Reports Operational Disruption at Texas Oil Refinery

By Dan Molinski
Motiva Enterprises said Thursday that its oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, experienced an operational snag at a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit that resulted in above-normal gas emissions.
"The facility took immediate action to stabilize the unit and minimize flaring," the Motiva Port Arthur refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, noting the emissions occured Wednesday afternoon and lasted for a little over an hour.
The 603,000-barrel-a-day Motiva Port Arthur refinery, located east of Houston, is owned by Saudi Arabia's state-controlled Aramco and is the largest refinery in the U.S.
