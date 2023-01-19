Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:47:12 2023-01-19 am EST
2373.75 GBX   -1.24%
09:07aSHELL (NEU) : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:24aMiners and oil majors continue to weigh FTSE 100
AN
05:05aShell Forecasts Fivefold Growth In Voluntary Carbon Market By 2030
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Motiva Reports Operational Disruption at Texas Oil Refinery

01/19/2023 | 10:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski


Motiva Enterprises said Thursday that its oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, experienced an operational snag at a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit that resulted in above-normal gas emissions.

"The facility took immediate action to stabilize the unit and minimize flaring," the Motiva Port Arthur refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, noting the emissions occured Wednesday afternoon and lasted for a little over an hour.

The 603,000-barrel-a-day Motiva Port Arthur refinery, located east of Houston, is owned by Saudi Arabia's state-controlled Aramco and is the largest refinery in the U.S.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1035ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.61% 85.94 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.16% 32.15 End-of-day quote.0.16%
SHELL PLC -1.12% 2377 Delayed Quote.3.33%
WTI 1.37% 80.575 Delayed Quote.0.17%
All news about SHELL PLC
09:07aSHELL (NEU) : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:24aMiners and oil majors continue to weigh FTSE 100
AN
05:05aShell Forecasts Fivefold Growth In Voluntary Carbon Market By 2030
MT
04:40aGoldman Sachs cuts Relx but raises WPP
AN
04:15aSHELL (NEU) : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:06aCommodity stocks drag FTSE 100; Dr Martens stomped
AN
02:54aBHP says China to be "stabilising force" on demand
AN
01/18Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Commodities Ending Near Intra-Day Lows
MT
01/18Sector Update: Energy Stocks Retreating Wednesday After Crude Oil Prices T..
MT
01/18Transaction in Own Shares
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 389 B - -
Net income 2022 39 002 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,67x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 208 B 208 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 29,73 $
Average target price 35,51 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC3.33%207 705
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.16%1 882 540
TOTALENERGIES SE1.62%159 477
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED9.80%132 764
EQUINOR ASA-12.00%99 258
PETROBRAS2.53%68 865