Motiva Reports Operational Disruption at Texas Oil Refinery

Motiva Enterprises said Thursday that its oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, experienced an operational snag at a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit that resulted in above-normal gas emissions.

"The facility took immediate action to stabilize the unit and minimize flaring," the Motiva Port Arthur refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, noting the emissions occured Wednesday afternoon and lasted for a little over an hour.

The 603,000-barrel-a-day Motiva Port Arthur refinery, located east of Houston, is owned by Saudi Arabia's state-controlled Aramco and is the largest refinery in the U.S.

