Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-01 am EDT
2273.00 GBX   -0.74%
01:14pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:52pNamibia sees TotalEnergies and Shell oil projects starting production in 4 years -minister
RE
12:06pSeismic Judgment - Court Overturns Exploration Rights Granted to Shell
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Namibia sees TotalEnergies and Shell oil projects starting production in 4 years -minister

09/01/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva

DAKAR (Reuters) - Oil discoveries by TotalEnergies and Shell off the coast of Namibia could start production in four years, Namibia Energy Minister Tom Alweendo said at a conference in Dakar on Thursday.

Alweendo said Namibia had agreed with the companies that they should start production as fast as possible.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.84% 1694.64 Delayed Quote.-5.79%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.74% 92.55 Delayed Quote.28.14%
SHELL PLC -0.74% 2273 Delayed Quote.41.20%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.95% 50.21 Real-time Quote.13.58%
WTI -2.73% 86.695 Delayed Quote.22.16%
All news about SHELL PLC
01:14pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:52pNamibia sees TotalEnergies and Shell oil projects starting production in 4 years -minis..
RE
12:06pSeismic Judgment - Court Overturns Exploration Rights Granted to Shell
AQ
11:52aShell, Exxon Mobil in Advanced Talks With Potential Buyer for California Joint Venture ..
MT
10:47aValaris Says it has Obtained New Contracts, Extensions With Associated Backlog of $149 ..
MT
06:20aSHELL (NEU) : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
06:11aSHELL (NEU) : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
12:41aRussia OKs Transfer Of Mitsubishi's Stake In Sakhalin-2 LNG Project To New Operator
MT
08/31Shell, ExxonMobil In Advanced Talks To Divest Aera Oil & Gas JV
MT
08/31Exclusive-Exxon, Shell close to selling california oil and gas venture Aera - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 395 B - -
Net income 2022 41 807 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,69x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 194 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 26,65 $
Average target price 33,79 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC41.20%193 919
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY15.22%2 193 647
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.92%135 466
TOTALENERGIES SE13.58%130 086
EQUINOR ASA62.23%123 306
PETROBRAS16.80%89 285