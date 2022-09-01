Namibia sees TotalEnergies and Shell oil projects starting production in 4 years -minister
09/01/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
DAKAR (Reuters) - Oil discoveries by TotalEnergies and Shell off the coast of Namibia could start production in four years, Namibia Energy Minister Tom Alweendo said at a conference in Dakar on Thursday.
Alweendo said Namibia had agreed with the companies that they should start production as fast as possible.
