  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Shell plc
  News
  Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-06-09 am EDT
2294.50 GBX   -0.63%
03:24pOil prices unlikely to see $100/bbl thanks to China, equities remain attractive
Alphavalue
06/09Sector Update: Energy Stocks Declining in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
06/09Sector Update: Energy Stocks Declining in Afternoon Trading
MT
Oil prices unlikely to see $100/bbl thanks to China, equities remain attractive

06/10/2023 | 03:24pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.79% 468.9 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC -1.32% 194.6 Delayed Quote.-64.96%
CGG -1.95% 0.6922 Real-time Quote.14.49%
ENI S.P.A -1.01% 12.984 Real-time Quote.-2.27%
EQUINOR ASA 1.98% 313.65 Real-time Quote.-10.84%
FUGRO N.V. 0.35% 14.29 Real-time Quote.27.59%
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. 0.28% 10.69 Real-time Quote.-15.23%
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ -0.31% 95.5 Real-time Quote.-4.31%
HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A. 0.12% 8.03 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NESTE OYJ 1.09% 38.91 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
OMV AG -0.60% 39.52 Delayed Quote.-17.84%
PGS ASA -3.30% 6.966 Real-time Quote.-0.63%
REPSOL S.A. 0.00% 13.49 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
SAIPEM SPA -0.30% 1.31 End-of-day quote.16.19%
SARAS S.P.A. 0.04% 1.1665 Real-time Quote.1.52%
SBM OFFSHORE N.V -0.62% 12.78 Real-time Quote.-12.82%
SHELL PLC -0.63% 2294.5 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. -1.49% 18.87 Real-time Quote.28.63%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.15% 54.95 Real-time Quote.-6.31%
TULLOW OIL PLC -0.08% 25.72 Delayed Quote.-30.34%
TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A. 0.06% 8.2 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
03:24pOil prices unlikely to see $100/bbl thanks to China, equities remain attractive
Alphavalue
06/09Sector Update: Energy Stocks Declining in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
06/09Sector Update: Energy Stocks Declining in Afternoon Trading
MT
06/09Sector Update: Energy
MT
06/09Transaction in Own Shares
GL
06/09Shell to Reportedly Keep Oil Output Unchanged, May Raise Slightly
MT
06/09Shell to Reportedly Shelve Plans to Cut Annual Oil Production
MT
06/09LNG developer Venture Global spars with customers over cargoes
RE
06/09Shell Said to Scrap Oil Output Reduction Targets
MT
06/09Shell pivots back to oil to win over investors -sources
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 344 B - -
Net income 2023 28 582 M - -
Net Debt 2023 38 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,80x
Yield 2023 4,22%
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 91 140
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 28,86 $
Average target price 35,77 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Catherine Jeanne Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC-1.35%195 608
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.20%2 092 972
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED61.62%194 062
TOTALENERGIES SE-6.31%144 084
EQUINOR ASA-10.84%90 476
PETROBRAS23.59%86 149
