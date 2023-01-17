Pertamina still discussing plan to take over Shell's Abadi LNG stake

JAKARTA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian state energy firm
Pertamina is still discussing its plans to participate in the
Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project with the country's
upstream oil and gas regulator, officials said on Tuesday.
Indonesia has been seeking an investor for years to take
over a 35% stake in the project held by Shell, also
known as Masela gas project, after the company signalled its
intention to withdraw. Pertamina has expressed an interest to
join.
S&P Global Platts reported on Monday that Pertamina will
take over Shell's stake in the project, citing the energy
minister.
However, the chairman of upstream oil and gas regulator SKK
Migas, Dwi Soetjipto, told Reuters on Tuesday that the plans
were still be worked out for Pertamina to take over Shell's
position.
"Still under discussion. We shall wait," he said, without
providing further details about the talks.
That was backed by a comment from Pertamina's upstream unit
spokesman Arya Dwi Paramita, who said, "Still being discussed."
Japanese energy company Inpex Corp, which controls
65% of the project, said the issue with the partners and carbon
capture and storage details needed to be sorted out before they
can finalise a revised development plan for the project.
The Abadi project is designed to produce 9.5 million tonnes
of LNG per year and is expected to start operations in 2027,
according to its development plan approved in 2019. But the
project may be delayed by two years, authorities have said.
The project had been expected to cost around $20 billion and
has faced years of delays after various changes in planning,
including to accommodate the government's request to move the
project on shore.
SKK Migas previously said Inpex would submit a revised plan
of development to include a carbon capture and utilisation and
storage (CCUS) facility in the project which is estimated to
cost another $1.4 billion and recalculate the project's value
because of rising gas prices.
