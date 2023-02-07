Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:05:03 2023-02-07 am EST
2444.75 GBX   +1.93%
10:56aS&W Seed Co., Shell to Form Joint Venture to Develop Sustainable Biofuel Feedstocks
MT
10:31aPublication of Prospectus Supplement
GL
09:18aUK on 2023 Recession Course, But 2024 GDP Seen Rising
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Publication of Prospectus Supplement

02/07/2023 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Shell International Finance B.V. and Shell plc

7 February 2023

Publication of Prospectus Supplement

The following documents (the “Documents”) are available for viewing:

Prospectus Supplement dated 7 February 2023

Shell plc unaudited consolidated interim financial report as at and for the twelve month period ended 31 December 2022

The Documents must be read in conjunction with the Information Memorandum dated 26 September 2022 as supplemented by the first supplement dated 11 November 2022 relating to the Programme. The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. and Shell plc is only available on the basis of the Information Memorandum and the Documents.

To view the Documents, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

Shell plc's unaudited consolidated interim financial report as at and for the twelve month period ended 31 December 2022

https://www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/quarterly-results.html

Prospectus Supplement dated 7 February 2023

https://cms.shell.com/editor.html/content/shell/corporate/global/en_gb/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme.html 

Other content available on Shell’s website and the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on Shell’s website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

The Documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.   

The Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 (0)70 377 3996

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Information Memorandum is not addressed.  Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.



All news about SHELL PLC
10:56aS&W Seed Co., Shell to Form Joint Venture to Develop Sustainable Biofuel Feedstocks
MT
10:31aPublication of Prospectus Supplement
GL
09:18aUK on 2023 Recession Course, But 2024 GDP Seen Rising
DJ
07:12aBanks, BP and Shell boost FTSE 100 before Powell
AN
06:35aJefferies Trims Shell PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05:15aTrending: BP's Enormous 2022 Profits Will Increase Windfall Tax Demand
DJ
04:36aJefferies resumes Taylor Maritime with 'buy'
AN
04:06aBP lifts FTSE 100 index as annual profit surges
AN
02:37aBP Adds $28 Billion to Record Full-Year Profits of Oil Giants
DJ
02/06SHELL (NEU) : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 389 B - -
Net income 2022 39 541 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,60x
Yield 2022 3,58%
Capitalization 201 B 201 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 28,83 $
Average target price 35,44 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC3.12%200 829
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.31%1 875 404
TOTALENERGIES SE-5.10%147 328
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.01%133 724
EQUINOR ASA-16.29%90 145
PETROBRAS5.31%69 149