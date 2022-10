Oct 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy's chief executive on Sunday named Shell a partner on the Gulf Arab state's North Field South expansion, part of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

Shell will have a 9.3% share of the project and Qatar Energy will keep 75%, said Saad al-Kaabi, who is also state minister for energy. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai; Editing by Alex Richardson)