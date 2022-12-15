Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
2022-12-15
2289.50 GBX   -0.28%
Qatar Energy sells Feb al-Shaheen at 20-mth low premiums -sources

12/15/2022
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy has sold five cargoes of al-Shaheen crude loading in February at premiums of between $1.30 and $1.50 a barrel to Dubai quotes via its monthly tender, two trade sources said on Friday.

The premiums are the lowest since June 2021 and follow a weak market this month when spot premiums for Middle East crude plunged to multi-month lows on concerns over sluggish demand and potential supply overhang.

Shell, Cosmo, Sinochem and ExxonMobil are likely to have bought the cargoes, the sources said.

Qatar Energy likely set the February term price at a premium of $1.50 a barrel after the tender was awarded, the sources said. That was down from $2.60 in the previous month. (Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
