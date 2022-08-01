Log in
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-01 am EDT
2136.00 GBX   -1.97%
12:57pRussia's VTB brokerage head leaves amid clients' dismay
RE
12:53pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
08:25aSHELL (NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
Russia's VTB brokerage head leaves amid clients' dismay

08/01/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

(This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - VTB will replace the head of its brokerage unit, Russia's second-largest lender said on Monday, as it faces clients' discontent over losses incurred because of Western sanctions.

The state-run bank said Andrey Yatskov will replace Vladimir Potapov at the helm of the brokerage. In July, a group of investors asked VTB for compensation for their losses on foreign investments.

They told VTB in a letter that the bank closed operations for retail investors after western sanctions too quickly, depriving them of a chance to sell their now-frozen assets.

Potapov has left VTB Group, the bank said. VTB, which accounts for a fifth of Russian banking assets and serves, more than 2.3 million brokerage clients, was among the first Russian entities sanctioned after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

($1 = 60.2500 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHELL PLC -1.97% 2136 Delayed Quote.34.48%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.41% 61.75 Delayed Quote.-17.20%
VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY) 0.51% 0.01883 End-of-day quote.-61.01%
