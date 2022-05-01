Russia should expropriate West's assets over 'theft' of Russian money - lawmaker

* Russia should confiscate Western property - lawmaker
* Biden proposed transferring oligarch money to Ukraine
* Russian economy facing severe contraction
LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Russia should confiscate property
owned by Westerners in response to a proposal by U.S. President
Joe Biden to transfer the frozen assets of Russia's elite to
Ukraine, Russia's most senior lawmaker said on Sunday.
Biden on Thursday stepped up support for Ukraine, asking
Congress for $33 billion to help Kyiv, and to allow the U.S.
state to seize more assets owned by Russian oligarchs and give
the proceeds to Ukraine.
Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said the sumptuous yachts
and villas of Russia's oligarchs had not helped Russian
development but that the West appeared to be engaged in simple
"theft".
"It is right to take mirror measures towards businesses in
Russia whose owners come from unfriendly countries where such
measures were taken: confiscate these assets," Volodin, who
often voices the Kremlin's views, wrote on his Telegram channel.
"The proceeds from the sale should be used for the
development of our country," he said. "A dangerous precedent has
been created: it should hit the 'States like a boomerang."
Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine prompted the United
States and its allies to impose the most severe sanctions in
modern history on Russia and Moscow's business elite, steps
President Vladimir Putin casts as a declaration of economic war.
Putin has repeatedly cautioned that Moscow will respond in
kind, though thus far the Kremlin's toughest economic response
has been to cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria and
demand a new payment scheme for European buyers of gas.
After the West imposed sanctions on Russia, the $1.8
trillion economy is heading for the biggest contraction since
the years following the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union amid
soaring inflation.
A significant transfer of Russian assets has begun, as the
Russian state gains even more influence over the economy, many
major Western investors - such as energy giants BP and
Shell - exit, and oligarchs try to restructure their
business empires.
As so many Western owners either sold their Russian stakes
or shuttered their businesses, it was not immediately clear
which specific assets in Russia could be under threat.
Russia has proposed putting companies that have left Russia
into external administration, and Kremlin chief Putin has said
Russia will now look eastwards to China and other countries
after what he casts as the West's perfidy.
Volodin singled out Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and the
United States as countries which were engaged in the "theft" of
Russian assets.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and
Guy Faulconbridge in London; Editing by William Mallard,
Alexandra Hudson)