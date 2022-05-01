Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange  -  04-28
2173.00 GBX   -0.55%
05:35aRussia should expropriate West's assets over 'theft' of Russian money - lawmaker
RE
04/29Transaction in Own Shares
GL
04/29Benchmark Metals Reports new Results from Infill, Expansion Drilling at Dukes Ridge Deposit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia should expropriate West's assets over 'theft' of Russian money - lawmaker

05/01/2022 | 05:35am EDT
* Russia should confiscate Western property - lawmaker

* Biden proposed transferring oligarch money to Ukraine

* Russian economy facing severe contraction

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Russia should confiscate property owned by Westerners in response to a proposal by U.S. President Joe Biden to transfer the frozen assets of Russia's elite to Ukraine, Russia's most senior lawmaker said on Sunday.

Biden on Thursday stepped up support for Ukraine, asking Congress for $33 billion to help Kyiv, and to allow the U.S. state to seize more assets owned by Russian oligarchs and give the proceeds to Ukraine.

Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said the sumptuous yachts and villas of Russia's oligarchs had not helped Russian development but that the West appeared to be engaged in simple "theft".

"It is right to take mirror measures towards businesses in Russia whose owners come from unfriendly countries where such measures were taken: confiscate these assets," Volodin, who often voices the Kremlin's views, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The proceeds from the sale should be used for the development of our country," he said. "A dangerous precedent has been created: it should hit the 'States like a boomerang."

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine prompted the United States and its allies to impose the most severe sanctions in modern history on Russia and Moscow's business elite, steps President Vladimir Putin casts as a declaration of economic war.

Putin has repeatedly cautioned that Moscow will respond in kind, though thus far the Kremlin's toughest economic response has been to cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria and demand a new payment scheme for European buyers of gas.

After the West imposed sanctions on Russia, the $1.8 trillion economy is heading for the biggest contraction since the years following the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union amid soaring inflation.

A significant transfer of Russian assets has begun, as the Russian state gains even more influence over the economy, many major Western investors - such as energy giants BP and Shell - exit, and oligarchs try to restructure their business empires.

As so many Western owners either sold their Russian stakes or shuttered their businesses, it was not immediately clear which specific assets in Russia could be under threat.

Russia has proposed putting companies that have left Russia into external administration, and Kremlin chief Putin has said Russia will now look eastwards to China and other countries after what he casts as the West's perfidy.

Volodin singled out Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and the United States as countries which were engaged in the "theft" of Russian assets. (Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Guy Faulconbridge in London; Editing by William Mallard, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHELL PLC -0.55% 2173 End-of-day quote.33.99%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 72.85 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
All news about SHELL PLC
04/29Factbox - Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
04/29Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
04/29Shell to Buy India's Solenergi Power Private for $1.55 Billion
DJ
04/29SHELL : to acquire Sprng Energy group, one of India's leading renewable power platforms
PU
04/29BASF concedes Wintershall Dea IPO is not an option now
RE
04/29Gas prices help OMV cushion Nord Stream impairments in Q1
RE
04/29Gas prices help OMV cushion Nord Stream impairments in Q1
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 390 B - -
Net income 2022 31 251 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,28x
Yield 2022 3,66%
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,28 $
Average target price 33,52 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerrit Zalm Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC33.99%205 031
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY25.42%2 392 908
TOTALENERGIES SE5.81%128 918
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED9.51%111 018
EQUINOR ASA36.10%110 194
PETROBRAS6.43%84 693