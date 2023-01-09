Advanced search
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:28 2023-01-09 am EST
2392.75 GBX   +1.82%
08:16aSHELL (NEU) : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
08:10aSHELL (NEU) : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:04aFTSE 100 slips back after morning leap
AN
SHELL (NEU) : Barclays gives a Buy rating

01/09/2023 | 08:16am EST
Barclays is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at GBX 3300.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 389 B - -
Net income 2022 40 343 M - -
Net Debt 2022 42 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,35x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 198 B 198 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SHELL PLC
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 28,31 $
Average target price 35,27 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC1.03%197 892
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.87%1 843 105
TOTALENERGIES SE0.05%154 475
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.56%127 406
EQUINOR ASA-8.60%101 656
GAZPROM0.00%64 315