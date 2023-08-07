SHELL (NEU) : Buy rating from JP Morgan
Today at 05:43 pm
JP Morgan analyst Christyan Malek maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price continues to be set at GBX 2750.
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:02 2023-08-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2376.50 GBX
|-0.50%
|+1.49%
|+2.17%
SHELL (NEU) : Buy rating from JP Morgan
