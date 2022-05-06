SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Multibaggers
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Education
Israeli innovation
Oligopolies
Biomass
The future of mobility
The SPAC
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Education
Israeli innovation
Oligopolies
Biomass
The future of mobility
The SPAC
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Shell plc
News
Summary
SHEL
GB00BP6MXD84
SHELL PLC
(SHEL)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange -
05-04
2293.00
GBX
+3.06%
01:57a
SHELL (NEU)
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
01:21a
Shell's profits hit record levels as oil prices surge
AQ
05/05
Brazil's Bolsonaro calls Petrobras profits a 'rape'
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
05/06/2022 | 01:57am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Goldman Sachs analyst Michele della Vigna maintains his Buy rating on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about SHELL PLC
01:57a
SHELL (NEU)
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
01:21a
Shell's profits hit record levels as oil prices surge
AQ
05/05
Brazil's Bolsonaro calls Petrobras profits a 'rape'
RE
05/05
Transaction in Own Shares
GL
05/05
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: BAE, Shell, Berkshire Hathaway, Nissan, Shopify...
05/05
European stocks' relief rally fades, growth concerns rise
RE
05/05
Brazil's government-owned oil sales to climb sharply, official says
RE
05/05
TRANSCRIPT
: Shell plc, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05
MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW
: May 5, 2022
05/05
Shell reports record 1st-quarter earnings as oil prices soar
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
01:57a
SHELL (NEU)
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
05/05
SHELL (NEU)
: RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/05
SHELL (NEU)
: JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
390 B
-
-
Net income 2022
31 251 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
34 445 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
6,52x
Yield 2022
3,53%
Capitalization
212 B
212 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,63x
EV / Sales 2023
0,69x
Nbr of Employees
82 000
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
28,29 $
Average target price
33,24 $
Spread / Average Target
17,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden
Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman
Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie
Chairman
Harry Brekelmans
Director-Technology & Projects
Gerrit Zalm
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC
41.39%
212 283
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
25.42%
2 393 099
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
12.97%
142 359
TOTALENERGIES SE
10.95%
133 596
EQUINOR ASA
42.14%
114 727
PETROBRAS
12.72%
87 444
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave