  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange  -  05-04
2293.00 GBX   +3.06%
01:57aSHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
01:21aShell's profits hit record levels as oil prices surge
AQ
05/05Brazil's Bolsonaro calls Petrobras profits a 'rape'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating

05/06/2022 | 01:57am EDT
Goldman Sachs analyst Michele della Vigna maintains his Buy rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 390 B - -
Net income 2022 31 251 M - -
Net Debt 2022 34 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,52x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 212 B 212 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 28,29 $
Average target price 33,24 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerrit Zalm Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC41.39%212 283
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY25.42%2 393 099
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.97%142 359
TOTALENERGIES SE10.95%133 596
EQUINOR ASA42.14%114 727
PETROBRAS12.72%87 444