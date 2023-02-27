Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:19 2023-02-24 am EST
2499.00 GBX   +0.68%
02:20aSHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
02/24Transaction in Own Shares
GL
02/24Dutch Inquiry Says Government, Shell-Exxon Mobil JV Ignored Risks of Groningen Gas Production
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to Buy

02/27/2023 | 02:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Goldman Sachs's analyst Michele della Vigna increases his rating from Neutral to Buy.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about SHELL PLC
02:20aSHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
02/24Transaction in Own Shares
GL
02/24Dutch Inquiry Says Government, Shell-Exxon Mobil JV Ignored Risks of Groningen Gas Prod..
MT
02/24European Companies Plan Flurry of Buybacks -- At a Glance
DJ
02/24Oracle Power joins Dii Desert Energy to harness emission-free energy
AN
02/24Oil prices boost the FTSE 100
MS
02/23Trinidad to begin negotiations for gas deal with Venezuela in March
RE
02/23Transaction in Own Shares
GL
02/23After Strong Start, European Equities Pull Back in Thursday Trading
MT
02/23European Big Oil's Renewables Earnings -- At a Glance
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 389 B - -
Net income 2022 39 541 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,80x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 207 B 207 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 29,85 $
Average target price 35,52 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC7.44%207 228
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-2.18%1 841 566
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.78%162 775
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED15.41%132 820
EQUINOR ASA-8.37%98 098
PETROBRAS5.76%70 479