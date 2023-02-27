Advanced search
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Shell plc
News
Summary
SHEL
GB00BP6MXD84
SHELL PLC
(SHEL)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
11:35:19 2023-02-24 am EST
2499.00
GBX
+0.68%
02:20a
SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
02/24
Transaction in Own Shares
GL
02/24
Dutch Inquiry Says Government, Shell-Exxon Mobil JV Ignored Risks of Groningen Gas Production
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to Buy
02/27/2023 | 02:20am EST
Goldman Sachs's analyst Michele della Vigna increases his rating from Neutral to Buy.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about SHELL PLC
02:20a
SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
02/24
Transaction in Own Shares
GL
02/24
Dutch Inquiry Says Government, Shell-Exxon Mobil JV Ignored Risks of Groningen Gas Prod..
MT
02/24
European Companies Plan Flurry of Buybacks -- At a Glance
DJ
02/24
Oracle Power joins Dii Desert Energy to harness emission-free energy
AN
02/24
Oil prices boost the FTSE 100
02/23
Trinidad to begin negotiations for gas deal with Venezuela in March
RE
02/23
Transaction in Own Shares
GL
02/23
After Strong Start, European Equities Pull Back in Thursday Trading
MT
02/23
European Big Oil's Renewables Earnings -- At a Glance
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
02:20a
SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
02/16
SHELL (NEU) : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
02/16
SHELL (NEU) : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
389 B
-
-
Net income 2022
39 541 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
43 659 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
5,80x
Yield 2022
3,45%
Capitalization
207 B
207 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,65x
EV / Sales 2023
0,72x
Nbr of Employees
82 000
Free-Float
0,00%
Chart SHELL PLC
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
29,85 $
Average target price
35,52 $
Spread / Average Target
19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman
Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie
Chairman
Harry Brekelmans
Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh
Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC
7.44%
207 228
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
-2.18%
1 841 566
TOTALENERGIES SE
-0.78%
162 775
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
15.41%
132 820
EQUINOR ASA
-8.37%
98 098
PETROBRAS
5.76%
70 479
