SHELL (NEU) : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
Today at 02:13 am
Share
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. Previously set at GBX 2950, the target price is lowered to GBX 2750.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:21 2023-07-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2322.50 GBX
|+0.63%
|+0.11%
|-0.15%
|08:13am
|SHELL (NEU) : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|Jul. 18
|British PM to Discuss Government Policy with Bosses of Shell, AstraZeneca, Others
|MT
|SHELL (NEU) : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|British PM to Discuss Government Policy with Bosses of Shell, AstraZeneca, Others
|MT
|UK energy secretary tells retailers 'enough is enough' re fuel prices
|AN
|Rishi Sunak to meet bosses at inaugural Business Council gathering
|AN
|British prime minister seeks to win back corporate confidence with new business council
|RE
|Asset managers "backtracked on climate resolutions at oil major AGMs"
|AN
|Shell Files Proposal to Demolish Former HQ in Aberdeen, Scotland
|MT
|UK supermarket execs to meet Grant Shapps over petrol price concerns
|AN
|Valeura hires former Shell VP as chief operating officer
|AN
|Miners fall after disappointing China GDP print
|AN
|SHELL PLC: ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 31.30 FROM EUR 30.40…
|RE
|Oil slips on weak China GDP data, resumption of Libya output
|RE
|Oil slips after Libya resumes output, China data eyed
|RE
|Chevron opted to buy vs build US LNG processing - gas executive
|RE
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Falling Late Friday
|MT
|Shell to supply Morocco with LNG in 12-year deal
|RE
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Falling Friday Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Friday
|MT
|Brent oil hovers above $81 after supply disruptions
|RE
|Anticipation for Bank Earnings Leave Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Muted Pre-Bell Friday
|MT
|Green Plains, Shell Unit Enter Technology Collaboration
|MT
|Shell Unit Halts Forcados Crude Oil Exports Due to Potential Leak
|MT
|Oil set for third straight week of gains on tight supply
|RE
|Shell Reportedly Mulls Selling Stake in Green Energy Business
|CI
|Oil prices up on tighter supply, lower US inflation
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-0.15%
|204 B $
|+64.15%
|197 B $
|-12.09%
|140 B $
|-14.77%
|88 319 M $
|+17.67%
|83 642 M $
|-.--%
|51 645 M $
|+1.08%
|49 912 M $
|-10.29%
|38 179 M $
|-.--%
|36 804 M $
|-13.86%
|32 601 M $