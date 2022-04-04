Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/04 05:42:43 am EDT
2114.25 GBX   -0.25%
05:23aSHELL (NEU) : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
01:17aMaersk Drilling Secures $108 Million Offshore Drilling Contract From Shell
MT
04/01Vertex Energy Closes Acquisition of Shell Oil Products US' Mobile, Alabama Refinery
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHELL (NEU) : RBC maintains a Buy rating

04/04/2022 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at GBX 2750.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about SHELL PLC
05:23aSHELL (NEU) : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
01:17aMaersk Drilling Secures $108 Million Offshore Drilling Contract From Shell
MT
04/01Vertex Energy Closes Acquisition of Shell Oil Products US' Mobile, Alabama Refinery
MT
04/01Mexican president says will not let U.S. group 'keep watch' over energy reform
RE
04/01Is Betting On Oil and Gas the Right Choice for Africa?
AQ
04/01FTSE 100 Edges Higher as US Jobs Data Eyed
DJ
04/01New Shell CFO Assumes Position
MT
04/01FORMER CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, JESS : Remuneration Disclosure
GL
04/01Shell plc Announces Board Changes
CI
04/01Shell plc Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 374 B - -
Net income 2022 27 830 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,84x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 211 B 211 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,78 $
Average target price 33,17 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Chairman-Russia & Caspian Region
Gerrit Zalm Independent Non-Executive Director
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC30.69%210 777
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY19.83%2 286 136
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.99%149 950
TOTALENERGIES SE4.76%141 975
EQUINOR ASA39.78%121 224
PETROBRAS16.03%95 124