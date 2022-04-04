Log in
Shell plc
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Shell plc
News
Summary
SHEL
GB00BP6MXD84
SHELL PLC
(SHEL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
04/04 05:42:43 am EDT
2114.25
GBX
-0.25%
05:23a
SHELL (NEU)
: RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
01:17a
Maersk Drilling Secures $108 Million Offshore Drilling Contract From Shell
MT
04/01
Vertex Energy Closes Acquisition of Shell Oil Products US' Mobile, Alabama Refinery
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
SHELL (NEU) : RBC maintains a Buy rating
04/04/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at GBX 2750.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
03/30
JPMorgan Maintains Shell At Overweight, Lifts PT
MT
03/30
SHELL (NEU)
: JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
03/23
Deutsche Bank Lifts Shell PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
374 B
-
-
Net income 2022
27 830 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
40 409 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
6,84x
Yield 2022
3,52%
Capitalization
211 B
211 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,67x
EV / Sales 2023
0,72x
Nbr of Employees
82 000
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
27,78 $
Average target price
33,17 $
Spread / Average Target
19,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden
Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie
Chairman
Harry Brekelmans
Chairman-Russia & Caspian Region
Gerrit Zalm
Independent Non-Executive Director
Yiu Kiang Goh
Deputy Chairman
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC
30.69%
210 777
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
19.83%
2 286 136
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
14.99%
149 950
TOTALENERGIES SE
4.76%
141 975
EQUINOR ASA
39.78%
121 224
PETROBRAS
16.03%
95 124
More Results
