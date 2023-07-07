SHELL (NEU) : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
Today at 06:44 am
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at GBX 2750.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07:08:50 2023-07-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2265.50 GBX
|+0.04%
|-3.09%
|-2.41%
