SHELL PLC- SEES QTRLY MARKETING RESULTS TO BE IN LINE WITH Q1'23
Shell Plc- Sees Qtrly Marketing Results To Be In Line With Q1'2…
Today at 02:01 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:03 2023-07-06 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2264.50 GBX
|-2.77%
|-2.62%
|-2.64%
|08:06am
|Shell sees significantly lower trading in gas division for second quarter
|RE
|08:02am
|Shell Sees Significantly Lower Trading In Gas Division For Second Quarter
|RE
SHELL PLC- SEES QTRLY MARKETING RESULTS TO BE IN LINE WITH Q1'23
|Shell sees significantly lower trading in gas division for second quarter
|RE
|Shell Sees Significantly Lower Trading In Gas Division For Second Quarter
|RE
|Shell Plc- Sees Qtrly Marketing Results To Be In Line With Q1'2…
|RE
|SHELL PLC - SEES QTRLY INTEGRATED GAS TRADING & OPTIMISATION: E…
|RE
|SHELL PLC- SEES QTRLY UPSTREAM Q2'23 EXPLORATION WELL WRITE-OFF…
|RE
|Trinidad and Tobago signs preliminary energy agreement with Suriname
|RE
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Declining Late Thursday
|MT
|Canada's first LNG terminal in 'encouraging' talks with British Columbia on electrification
|RE
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Falling Thursday Afternoon
|MT
|Shell CEO Says Cutting Oil, Gas Production Would Be 'Dangerous'
|MT
|Shell boss's comments on oil output 'irresponsible' - U.N. climate chief
|RE
|Tackle demand, not supply, to cut emissions, oil bosses say
|RE
|SHELL (NEU) : RBC remains its Buy rating
|MD
|Polish terminal set from 50% volume jump as Russian oil ditched
|RE
|Cutting oil and gas production would be 'dangerous', warns Shell CEO
|AN
|Shell CEO Warns Reducing Oil, Gas Output Would Fuel Cost of Living Growth
|MT
|SHELL (NEU) : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|Jefferies Raises Shell PT, Keeps Buy Rating
|MT
|CPC pipeline says it resumes oil intake in Kazakhstan
|RE
|SHELL (NEU) : RBC maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|UBS likes Pearson; Liberum cuts Naked Wine
|AN
|Egypt starts $1.8 bln gas exploration wells programme -minister
|RE
|Shell Faces Call to Set Up Ukraine War Repair Fund Amid Continued Trading of Russian LNG
|MT
|Blue chips lose early shine as US treads water
|AN
|Oil giants drill deep as profits trump climate concerns
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-2.64%
|193 B $
|+51.26%
|188 B $
|-13.76%
|133 B $
|-13.12%
|87 429 M $
|+21.02%
|84 328 M $
|-.--%
|51 531 M $
|-1.90%
|46 971 M $
|-11.53%
|37 125 M $
|-.--%
|36 723 M $
|-14.54%
|31 889 M $