(Alliance News) - SLB Subsurface Digital Solutions, Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Web Services and Shell PLC's Shell Global Solutions Nederland BV have signed a multi-year three-way collaboration agreement.

Under the deal they are to deliver digital end-to-end workflows for Shell, using SLB subsurface solutions on Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure.

The companies said the collaboration is intended to deliver high performance and cost efficient subsurface digital solutions to be used by Shell and made available to the industry.

The collaboration builds on the existing strategic collaboration agreement between SLB and AWS and accelerates the availability of SLB's software including Petrel subsurface solutions and Techlog wellbore solutions, on AWS.

