Shell : 2023 Annual General Meeting Resolutions

RESOLUTION 13

That Catherine Hughes be reappointed as a Director of the Company.

RESOLUTION 14

That Sir Andrew Mackenzie be reappointed as a Director of the Company.

RESOLUTION 15

That Abraham (Bram) Schot be reappointed as a Director of the Company.

RESOLUTION 16

That Ernst & Young LLP be reappointed as Auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company.

RESOLUTION 17

That the Audit Committee be authorised to determine the remuneration of the Auditor for 2023 on behalf of the Board.

RESOLUTION 18

That the Board be generally and unconditionally authorised, in substitution for all subsisting authorities, to allot shares in the Company, and to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company, up to an aggregate nominal amount of €161.49 million, and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange, such authorities to apply until the earlier of the close of business on August 22, 2024, and the end of the AGM to be held in 2024 (unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting) but, in each case, during this period, the Company may make offers and enter into agreements which would, or might, require shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for or to convert securities into shares to be granted after the authority ends and the Board may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert securities into shares under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not ended.

RESOLUTION 22

That, in accordance with Part 14 of the Companies Act 2006 and in substitution for any previous authorities given to the Company (and its subsidiaries), the Company (and all companies that are subsidiaries of the Company at any time during the period for which this resolution has effect) be authorised to:

(A)

make political donations to political parties or independent election candidates not exceeding £100,000 in total for all such companies taken together;

(B)

make political donations to political organisations other than political parties not exceeding £100,000 in total for all such companies taken together; and

(C)

incur political expenditure not exceeding £100,000 in total for all such companies taken together;

in each case, as such terms are defined in the Companies Act 2006. This authority shall continue for the period ending on the conclusion of the Company's AGM in 2024 or, if earlier, close of business on August 22, 2024. For the purposes of this Resolution, the authorised sum may comprise sums in different currencies that shall be converted at such rate as the Directors of the Company may in their absolute discretion determine to be appropriate.