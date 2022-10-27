Shell 3Q Profit Fell, But Still Beat Forecasts -- Energy Comment

Shell PLC on Thursday reported a fall in third-quarter profit but still beat market forecasts, and said that it plans to start a $4 billion share buyback program. Here's what the London-listed energy giant had to say:

On integrated gas:

"Total oil and gas production, compared with the second quarter 2022, decreased by 2% mainly due to 'permitted industrial actions' at Prelude and production sharing contract effects, partly offset by lower maintenance activities in Trinidad & Tobago."

On upstream:

"Total production, compared with the second quarter 2022, decreased mainly due to the derecognition of Salym in Russia and unscheduled deferments, which are partly offset by higher scheduled maintenance in the second quarter 2022."

"LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 5% mainly due to "permitted industrial actions" at Prelude and higher maintenance activities."

On marketing:

"Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the second quarter 2022, increased mainly due to seasonal effects in Mobility and Sectors & Decarbonization, partly offset by lower Lubricants sales volumes, which were impacted by market exits."

On chemicals and products:

"Chemicals manufacturing plant utilization was 76% (previous methodology: 70%) compared with 78% (previous methodology: 71%) in the second quarter 2022, due to optimization in the current low-margin environment."

"Refinery utilization was 88% (previous methodology: 79%) compared with 84% (previous methodology: 69%) in the second quarter 2022, due to lower unplanned maintenance."

On renewables and energy solutions:

"Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2022, mainly reflected lower trading and optimization results for gas and power due to price volatility across North America, Europe and Australia, as well as higher operating expenses."

On outlook:

"Integrated gas production is expected to be approximately 910,000-960,000 boe/d."

"LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 7.0 million-7.6 million tonnes."

"Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1.75 million-1.95 million boe/d in the fourth quarter 2022."

"Marketing sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2.25 million-2.75 million b/d."

"Cash capital expenditure is expected to be in line with the $23 billion-$27 billion range for the full year."

"A cash outflow of approximately $1.96 billion is expected in the fourth quarter 2022 following the completion of the transactions to acquire all of the common units representing limited partner interests in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. not held by Shell USA, Inc. or its affiliates."

"Refinery utilization is expected to be approximately 88% - 96%."

"Chemicals manufacturing plant utilization is expected to be approximately 72% - 80%."

"Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2.7 million-3.2 million tonnes."

