  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:28 2022-10-27 am EDT
2374.75 GBX   +3.27%
03:15aShell 3Q Profit Fell, But Still Beat Forecasts -- Energy Comment
DJ
03:05aShell 3Q Earnings Fell on Lower Trading; Declares $4 Billion Share Buyback -- Update
DJ
02:54aLONDON BRIEFING: Shell back in black; Lloyds income growth "robust"
AI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shell 3Q Profit Fell, But Still Beat Forecasts -- Energy Comment

10/27/2022 | 03:15am EDT
Shell PLC on Thursday reported a fall in third-quarter profit but still beat market forecasts, and said that it plans to start a $4 billion share buyback program. Here's what the London-listed energy giant had to say:


On integrated gas:


"Total oil and gas production, compared with the second quarter 2022, decreased by 2% mainly due to 'permitted industrial actions' at Prelude and production sharing contract effects, partly offset by lower maintenance activities in Trinidad & Tobago."


On upstream:


"Total production, compared with the second quarter 2022, decreased mainly due to the derecognition of Salym in Russia and unscheduled deferments, which are partly offset by higher scheduled maintenance in the second quarter 2022."

"LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 5% mainly due to "permitted industrial actions" at Prelude and higher maintenance activities."


On marketing:


"Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the second quarter 2022, increased mainly due to seasonal effects in Mobility and Sectors & Decarbonization, partly offset by lower Lubricants sales volumes, which were impacted by market exits."


On chemicals and products:


"Chemicals manufacturing plant utilization was 76% (previous methodology: 70%) compared with 78% (previous methodology: 71%) in the second quarter 2022, due to optimization in the current low-margin environment."

"Refinery utilization was 88% (previous methodology: 79%) compared with 84% (previous methodology: 69%) in the second quarter 2022, due to lower unplanned maintenance."


On renewables and energy solutions:


"Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2022, mainly reflected lower trading and optimization results for gas and power due to price volatility across North America, Europe and Australia, as well as higher operating expenses."


On outlook:


"Integrated gas production is expected to be approximately 910,000-960,000 boe/d."


"LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 7.0 million-7.6 million tonnes."


"Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1.75 million-1.95 million boe/d in the fourth quarter 2022."


"Marketing sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2.25 million-2.75 million b/d."


"Cash capital expenditure is expected to be in line with the $23 billion-$27 billion range for the full year."


"A cash outflow of approximately $1.96 billion is expected in the fourth quarter 2022 following the completion of the transactions to acquire all of the common units representing limited partner interests in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. not held by Shell USA, Inc. or its affiliates."


"Refinery utilization is expected to be approximately 88% - 96%."


"Chemicals manufacturing plant utilization is expected to be approximately 72% - 80%."


"Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2.7 million-3.2 million tonnes."


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 0314ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.49% 93.56 Delayed Quote.17.37%
SHELL PLC 2.12% 2352 Delayed Quote.41.79%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.08% 61.35 Delayed Quote.-18.60%
WTI -0.46% 87.729 Delayed Quote.12.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 392 B - -
Net income 2022 42 858 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,73x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 190 B 190 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 26,68 $
Average target price 33,61 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
