Bank of America maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Shell shares, with a target price raised from 3100 pence to 3200 pence, after it riased its Q3 adjusted earnings estimate by nearly 5%, to a level 15% above the consensus.



Ahead of its October 30 release, the broker anticipates Q3 2025 that is better than Q2 in trading, marketing, refining, renewables, production, and corporate, indicating further consensus upgrades.



Bank of America also continues to see Shell as its favorite amongst oil majors, judging that it "dominates its peers with unmatched cash flow resilience."