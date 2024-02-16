Stock SHEL SHELL PLC
Shell plc

Equities

SHEL

GB00BP6MXD84

Integrated Oil & Gas

Market Closed - London S.E.
 11:35:20 2024-02-16 am EST
2,497 GBX +1.34% Intraday chart for Shell plc +0.38% -2.90%
06:30pm SHELL : Capital framework and strong total shareholder returns reinforce value Alphavalue
12:42pm Equinor, BP, Shell Among Qualified Bidders for Norway's First Fixed-base Wind Farm Auction MT
Latest news about Shell plc

TechnipFMC Awarded Contract Worth at Least $250 Million for Shell Gulf of Mexico Drilling MT
Gabon to buy Carlyle's oil business, preempting $1.3 bln sale RE
Five groups qualify for Norway offshore wind tender RE
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Jump in Late Afternoon MT
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain in Thursday Afternoon Trading MT
Sector Update: Energy MT
Global markets live: Airbus, Cisco, BAE, Salesforce, Deere... Our Logo
Stocks in green despite UK hit by recession AN
Shell Might Pull Out of Norway Offshore Wind Farm Tender MT
FTSE 100 flat as strong start fades AN
Global LNG Demand To Rise By More Than 50% By 2040, Shell Says In LNG Outlook 2024 MT
European shares climb on positive corporate earnings; French stocks hit record high RE
SHELL (NEU) : RBC reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Shell may drop Norway offshore wind bid on business case concerns RE
Shell's lofty ambitions for Asian LNG demand face price hurdle: Russell RE
Shell Sees 50% Rise in Global LNG Demand by 2040 MT
Shell Seeks to Extend Life of Nigeria's Bonga Deepwater Project DJ
Shell expects 50% rise in global LNG demand by 2040 RE
Europe's LNG long term LNG contracts won't fill demand-supply gap-Shell RE
Long-term US ban on new LNG export projects would have significant impact, Shell executive says RE
Transcript : Shell plc - Special Call
Shell expects liquified natural gas demand to surge by 2040 and beyond AN
Oil majors rejigger portfolios with $30-per-barrel price in mind RE

Chart Shell plc

Chart Shell plc
Company Profile

Shell plc specializes in oil and natural gas production and distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining of crude oil (37.9%): owns, at the end of 2022, 8 refineries worldwide. The group is also involved in manufacturing of chemical and petrochemical products (olefins, aromatic products, solvents, ethylenes, propylenes, phenols, additives, etc.); - marketing of petroleum products (31.6%): operation of a network of more than 46,000 service stations worldwide; - production of liquefied natural gas (14.4%) ; - production of electricity from renewable sources (13.9%); - crude oil and natural gas exploration and production (2.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.7%), Asia/Oceania/Africa (33.2%), the United States (22.8%) and America (8.3%).
Sector
Integrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2024-03-27 - Analyst Meeting - ESG Update
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100 , AEX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Shell plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
30.99 USD
Average target price
38.51 USD
Spread / Average Target
+24.27%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Integrated Oil & Gas

1st Jan change Capi.
SHELL PLC Stock Shell plc
-2.90% 201 B $
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY Stock Saudi Arabian Oil Company
-3.18% 2062 B $
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED Stock PetroChina Company Limited
+9.88% 202 B $
PETROBRAS Stock Petrobras
+14.53% 112 B $
EQUINOR ASA Stock Equinor ASA
-17.41% 73 130 M $
GAZPROM Stock Gazprom
-.--% 50 647 M $
ENI S.P.A Stock Eni S.p.A
-7.78% 50 297 M $
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. Stock Suncor Energy Inc.
+5.72% 42 518 M $
ROSNEFT OIL Stock Rosneft Oil
-.--% 36 093 M $
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. Stock Cenovus Energy Inc.
+6.93% 32 576 M $
Integrated Oil & Gas
fermer