    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-15 am EST
2375.00 GBX   +0.72%
11:38aShell, Chinese partner to drop off-shore wind farm project in France
RE
10:58aShell begins operations at major Pennsylvania polymers plant
AN
11/14Transaction in Own Shares
GL
Shell, Chinese partner to drop off-shore wind farm project in France

11/15/2022 | 11:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a board with the logo of Shell at the company's fuel station in Saint Petersburg

PARIS (Reuters) - Oil major Shell and state-owned Chinese energy company CGN on Tuesday that they would drop their plan for a floating wind power project on France's Brittany coast, citing inflation and supply chain problems among other reasons.

"The project faced several technical, commercial and financial challenges, all in a context of constantly increasing costs and very strong constraints in terms of inflation and supply chain," the companies said in a joint statement.

The wind farm would have been located off the coast of Belle-Ile, an island popular with tourists and co-financed by a regional public investment bank.

"The economic conditions linked to the project have been significantly modified", the companies said.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, editing by Tassilo Hummel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.09% 93.35 Delayed Quote.24.23%
SHELL PLC 0.72% 2375 Delayed Quote.45.39%
WTI 1.17% 86.187 Delayed Quote.19.05%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 387 B - -
Net income 2022 40 860 M - -
Net Debt 2022 42 608 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,10x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC45.39%195 855
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.86%1 974 650
TOTALENERGIES SE27.54%149 282
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-3.17%124 223
EQUINOR ASA50.06%112 402
GAZPROM-42.32%76 570