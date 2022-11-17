Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  Shell plc
  News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
2022-11-17
2364.50 GBX   -0.25%
12:52pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:46pShell Completes 2022 Turnaround Maintenance of Bonga Vessel
DJ
12:02pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 ends lower despite post-budget rebound
AN
Shell Completes 2022 Turnaround Maintenance of Bonga Vessel

11/17/2022 | 12:46pm EST
By Obafemi Oredein

Special to Dow Jones Newswires


IBADAN, Nigeria--Shell PLC's Nigerian unit said Thursday that the 2022 turnaround maintenance of the Bonga floating production storage and offloading vessel has been completed.

The 225,000 barrels of oil per day capacity vessel was shut down on Oct. 18 to carry out statutory inspections, recertifications and other critical asset integrity restoration activities, a spokesman for Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Co. said.

He said the turnaround maintenance, originally planned for 30 days, was completed in 22 days on Nov. 9.

Commissioning and start-up activities are underway and oil-and-gas production will ramp up in the coming days, he said.

Bonga oil field is located 120 kilometers southeast of Nigeria's Niger Delta. The field is worked via a floating production storage and offloading vessel and produces both petroleum and natural gas. The petroleum is offloaded to tankers while the gas is piped back to Nigeria, where it is exported via an liquefied natural gas plant.


Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1245ET

