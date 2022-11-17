Shell Completes 2022 Turnaround Maintenance of Bonga Vessel

By Obafemi Oredein

IBADAN, Nigeria--Shell PLC's Nigerian unit said Thursday that the 2022 turnaround maintenance of the Bonga floating production storage and offloading vessel has been completed.

The 225,000 barrels of oil per day capacity vessel was shut down on Oct. 18 to carry out statutory inspections, recertifications and other critical asset integrity restoration activities, a spokesman for Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Co. said.

He said the turnaround maintenance, originally planned for 30 days, was completed in 22 days on Nov. 9.

Commissioning and start-up activities are underway and oil-and-gas production will ramp up in the coming days, he said.

Bonga oil field is located 120 kilometers southeast of Nigeria's Niger Delta. The field is worked via a floating production storage and offloading vessel and produces both petroleum and natural gas. The petroleum is offloaded to tankers while the gas is piped back to Nigeria, where it is exported via an liquefied natural gas plant.

