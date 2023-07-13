-- Shell is exploring options for its global renewable power operations, including a potential stake sale to outside investors, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

-- The company has approached a number of international investors to gauge interest, while it also considers separating the business into a more independent unit, Bloomberg reports.

-- A spokesperson for Shell declined to comment on the story.

Full story: https://tinyurl.com/2pfmks25

Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-23 1001ET