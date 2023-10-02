Shell Plc has begun offering Shell Renewable Diesel at 75 Los Angeles Shell stations, the company said in an email Monday.

The major is promoting renewable diesel on its website as a low-carbon, drop-in fuel that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 65% compared to conventional diesel and can be used in any diesel engine.

Shell describes RD as a cleaner-burning fuel with "significantly higher" cetane, which gives it "a more complete combustion in diesel engines."

Conventional diesel has a cetane rating of 53, while renewable diesel has a cetane rating of at least 70, the major said.

The company says that it sells two blends of Shell Renewable Diesel, R95B5, which is 95% renewable diesel and 5% biodiesel, and R99.9, which is 99.9% renewable diesel. Both result in a 99.9% renewable fuel product.

Shell's website offers a link to a list of stations offering Shell Renewable Diesel.

Phone and email inquiries asking for more details about Shell's plans for the rollout of renewable diesel including timing and locations were unavailable at publication time.

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Phillips 66 Co. have been offering renewable diesel at California stations for the last few years.

Last year, Shell entered a supply agreement with Penske Truck Leasing Co. to provide its truck rental, heavy-duty truck leasing and logistical fleet operations with renewable diesel. At that time Penske said all vehicles refueling at its 32 California sites with fuel islands were receiving RD, and the company had said it wanted to expand its use of renewable diesel in other markets.

