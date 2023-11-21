By Christian Moess Laursen

Shell's U.K. consumer-business unit Shell Energy was fined 1.4 million pounds ($1.8 million) for breaking customer protection rules, the U.K. telecommunications regulator said.

Ofcom said Tuesday that Shell Energy was fined for not properly prompting more than 70,000 phone and broadband customers to review their contract, or letting them know what they could save by signing up to a new deal.

The customer protection rules are designed to ensure customers get a fair deal for the communications services, it said.

The fine--which is payable within four weeks--would have been significantly higher had Shell Energy not self-reported the contravention, co-operated and proactively taken steps to remedy the breaches, Ofcom said.

