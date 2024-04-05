By Christian Moess Laursen and Pierre Bertrand

Shell expects first quarter gas production to beat its previous guidance after a strong start to the year but for earnings to be lower than the prior quarter.

The British energy giant said Friday that it expects to report integrated gas production of 960,000 to 1 million barrels of oil-equivalent a day for the first quarter, above its guided range of 930,000-990,000 barrels a day and compared with 901,000 barrels in the fourth quarter of last year.

Adjusted integrated gas earnings for the quarter are expected to be between $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion compared with $2.3 billion in prior quarter. Stripping out oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items fourth quarter earnings were $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, liquefied natural gas volume is expected to between 7.2 million and 7.6 million metric tons compared with Shell's prior expectation of 7.0 million-7.6 million tons.

The FTSE 100 leader by market cap expects upstream production--the extraction of crude oil and natural gas--to be 1.82 million to 1.92 million barrels of oil a day in the quarter, beating its guidance of 1.73 million-1.93 million barrels a day. Production for the fourth quarter was 1.87 million barrels a day.

Upstream earnings in the quarter are expected to be between $2.7 billion and $3.1 billion, compared with $3.9 billion in the fourth quarter.

Shell's first-quarter results are scheduled to be published on May 2.

