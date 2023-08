Today at 09:40 am

-- Shell is mulling a sales of its Singapore refining and petrochemical plants, Reuters reports citing sources close to the matter.

-- The energy major has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs to explore a potential deal, Reuters reports.

-- Shell didn't immediately respond for comment.

Full story: https://tinyurl.com/mu4efmxs

Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-23 0939ET