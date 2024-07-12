Shell: Jerun gas field starts production

Shell reports that the operator of the Jerun field in Malaysia, SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn Bhd, has commenced gas production on site.



Shell plc holds a 30% interest in the field, through its Malaysian subsidiary, Sarawak Shell Berhad, and has made the final investment decision for its development in 2021.



Featuring an integrated centralized processing platform, Jerun will export gas via a new 80 km pipeline to the E11RB production hub, for onward delivery to Bintulu customers, including Malaysia LNG.



The Jerun platform is designed to produce up to 550 million cubic feet of gas per day, with condensate production of 15,000 barrels per day during peak production.



