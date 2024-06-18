Shell: LNG acquisition in Singapore
The Anglo-Dutch energy group explains that this acquisition will enable it to strengthen its LNG business, which it expects to grow by 20% to 30% by 2030 compared with 2022.
Shell says it expects demand for LNG to rise by more than 50% by 2040, as Asian industrial groups move away from coal and towards gas.
The acquisition is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2025.
