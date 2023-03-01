Advanced search
Shell : Londen

03/01/2023 | 05:39pm EST
Shell plc
Shell plc

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction28 feb 2023
Issuing institutionShell plc
Chamber of Commerce34179503
Place of residenceLonden
Previous result
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital485.198.067,13 EUR Total votes6.931.400.959,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockAandelen A ISINGB00B03MLX29 Disclosure0,07 Previous notification0 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
Type stockAandelen B ISINGB00B03MM408 Disclosure0,07 Previous notification0 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINGB00BP6MXD84 Disclosure0,07 Previous notification6.970.489.092 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureAandelen A Type stockGB00B03MLX29 ISIN0,07 Nominal value0 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0
DisclosureAandelen B Type stockGB00B03MM408 ISIN0,07 Nominal value0 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockGB00BP6MXD84 ISIN0,07 Nominal value6.931.400.959 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 01 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Shell plc published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
