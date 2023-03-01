|
Shell : Londen
Shell plc
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction28 feb 2023
Issuing institutionShell plc
Chamber of Commerce34179503
Place of residenceLonden
Total capital allocation
|
Month
|
Total placed capital
|
Total votes
|
Month
|
Total placed capital485.198.067,13 EUR
|
Total votes6.931.400.959,00
Previous notification
|
Type stock
|
ISIN
|
Nominal value
|
Total placed
|
Votes per stock
|
Number certified
|
Type stockAandelen A
|
ISINGB00B03MLX29
|
Disclosure0,07
|
Previous notification0
|
Total votes1,00
|
Nominal value0
|
Type stockAandelen B
|
ISINGB00B03MM408
|
Disclosure0,07
|
Previous notification0
|
Total votes1,00
|
Nominal value0
|
Type stockGewoon aandeel
|
ISINGB00BP6MXD84
|
Disclosure0,07
|
Previous notification6.970.489.092
|
Total votes1,00
|
Nominal value0
New notification
|
Type stock
|
ISIN
|
Nominal value
|
Total placed
|
Votes per stock
|
Number certified
|
DisclosureAandelen A
|
Type stockGB00B03MLX29
|
ISIN0,07
|
Nominal value0
|
Total placed1,00
|
Votes per stock0
|
DisclosureAandelen B
|
Type stockGB00B03MM408
|
ISIN0,07
|
Nominal value0
|
Total placed1,00
|
Votes per stock0
|
DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|
Type stockGB00BP6MXD84
|
ISIN0,07
|
Nominal value6.931.400.959
|
Total placed1,00
|
Votes per stock0
Date last update: 01 March 2023
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
389 B
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
39 541 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
43 659 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|5,98x
|Yield 2022
|3,35%
|
|Capitalization
|
214 B
214 B
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,66x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,72x
|Nbr of Employees
|82 000
|Free-Float
|0,00%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Last Close Price
|30,82 $
|Average target price
|35,56 $
|Spread / Average Target
|15,4%