    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:25:12 2023-03-09 am EST
2554.75 GBX   -1.27%
Shell : Miscellaneous

03/09/2023 | 04:12am EST
Shell plc
Shell plc

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date09 mar 2023 - 08:16
Statutory nameShell plc
TitleMiscellaneous
Previous result

Date last update: 09 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Shell plc published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 09:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 389 B - -
Net income 2022 39 541 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,95x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 212 B 212 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart SHELL PLC
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 30,65 $
Average target price 35,43 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC11.24%212 050
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.93%1 897 785
TOTALENERGIES SE0.43%164 714
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED25.49%141 747
EQUINOR ASA-8.95%95 083
PETROBRAS3.59%69 777