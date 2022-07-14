Shell Mulling Increased Shareholder Returns, Reuters Reports

--Shell PLC is looking to increase shareholder returns beyond its target of 20% to 30% of cash from operations after record profits, Reuters reports, citing a conversation with the company's chief executive at the Aurora Spring Forum.
--Chief Executive Ben van Beurden and the oil giant's management have been debating what to do with the cash bonanza from soaring energy prices, according to Reuters.
--Shell reported record adjusted earnings of around $9.13 billion in the first quarter of 2022, up from $6.39 billion in the prior quarter.
