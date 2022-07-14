Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:37 2022-07-14 am EDT
1940.20 GBX   -3.09%
11:51aShell Mulling Increased Shareholder Returns, Reuters Reports
DJ
11:44aSHELL : Taking action to accelerate
PU
11:04aShell Reportedly Eyes Raising Shareholder Returns as Surging Energy Prices Drive Profit Increase
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shell Mulling Increased Shareholder Returns, Reuters Reports

07/14/2022 | 11:51am EDT
--Shell PLC is looking to increase shareholder returns beyond its target of 20% to 30% of cash from operations after record profits, Reuters reports, citing a conversation with the company's chief executive at the Aurora Spring Forum.

--Chief Executive Ben van Beurden and the oil giant's management have been debating what to do with the cash bonanza from soaring energy prices, according to Reuters.

--Shell reported record adjusted earnings of around $9.13 billion in the first quarter of 2022, up from $6.39 billion in the prior quarter.


Full story: https://reut.rs/3IB5sV5


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1150ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.67% 97.74 Delayed Quote.27.50%
SHELL PLC -3.09% 1940.2 Delayed Quote.23.66%
WTI -1.83% 94.251 Delayed Quote.25.25%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 399 B - -
Net income 2022 36 681 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 418 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,82x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 175 B 175 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 23,87 $
Average target price 33,43 $
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC23.66%175 295
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY12.61%2 147 294
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.73%132 167
TOTALENERGIES SE8.32%125 066
EQUINOR ASA44.13%107 002
PJSC GAZPROM-42.32%77 542