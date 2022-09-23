Advanced search
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-09-23 am EDT
2216.00 GBX   -5.24%
11:42aShell Plc Down Over 7%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:23aSHELL : NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME - Form 6-K
PU
11:11aOil Stocks Slump as WTI Drops Below $80/Barrel
MT
Shell : NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME - Form 6-K

09/23/2022 | 11:23am EDT
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

September 23, 2022

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares
Currency EUR
Price €26.605
Volume 19,384
Total €515,711.32
Aggregated information

Volume
Price
Total

19,384
€26.605
€515,711.32
Date of transaction 22 September 2022
Place of transaction Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument American Depository Shares (SHEL) (1 ADS is equal to 2 ordinary shares)
Identification Code US7802593050
Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares
Currency USD
Price $53.08
Volume 4,750
Total $252,130
Aggregated information

Volume
Price
Total

4,750
$53.08
$252,130
Date of transaction 22 September 2022
Place of transaction New York

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

This Report on Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into:

(a) the Registration Statement on Form F-3 of Shell plc and Shell International Finance B.V. (Registration Numbers 333-254137 and 333-254137-01); and
(b) the Registration Statement on Form S-8 of Shell plc (Registration Number 333-262396).

Disclaimer

Shell plc published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 15:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
