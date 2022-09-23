|
Shell : NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME - Form 6-K
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
September 23, 2022
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Wael
|
Last Name(s)
|
Sawan
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
|
Initial notification/amendments
|
Initial Notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00BP6MXD84
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Disposal of shares
|
Currency
|
EUR
|
Price
|
€26.605
|
Volume
|
19,384
|
Total
|
€515,711.32
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
19,384
€26.605
€515,711.32
|
Date of transaction
|
22 September 2022
|
Place of transaction
|
Amsterdam
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Wael
|
Last Name(s)
|
Sawan
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
|
Initial notification/amendments
|
Initial Notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
American Depository Shares (SHEL) (1 ADS is equal to 2 ordinary shares)
|
Identification Code
|
US7802593050
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Disposal of shares
|
Currency
|
USD
|
Price
|
$53.08
|
Volume
|
4,750
|
Total
|
$252,130
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
4,750
$53.08
$252,130
|
Date of transaction
|
22 September 2022
|
Place of transaction
|
New York
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
This Report on Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into:
|
|
(a)
|
the Registration Statement on Form F-3 of Shell plc and Shell International Finance B.V. (Registration Numbers 333-254137 and 333-254137-01); and
|
|
(b)
|
the Registration Statement on Form S-8 of Shell plc (Registration Number 333-262396).
