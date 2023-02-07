Shell : NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES - Form 6-K
02/07/2023 | 01:59pm EST
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
February 7, 2023
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.
PDMR
Date of Award
Share Type
Number of shares awarded
Wael Sawan
February 03, 2023
SHEL (LSE)
173,985
Sinead Gorman
February 03, 2023
SHEL (LSE)
103,458
Harry Brekelmans
February 03, 2023
SHELL (AMS)
65,018
Ronan Cassidy
February 03, 2023
SHEL (LSE)
48,206
Donny Ching
February 03, 2023
SHELL (AMS)
52,150
Ed Daniels
February 03, 2023
SHEL (LSE)
46,304
Huibert Vigeveno
February 03, 2023
SHELL (AMS)
65,018
Zoe Yujnovich
February 03, 2023
SHELL (AMS)
67,149
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,auctioneeror auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
GBP
Price
24.14
Volume
173,985
Total
4,199,997.90
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
173,985
24.14
4,199,997.90
Date of transaction
February 03, 2023
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Sinead
Last Name(s)
Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,auctioneeror auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
GBP
Price
24.14
Volume
103,458
Total
2,497,476.12
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
103,458
24.14
2,497,476.12
Date of transaction
February 03, 2023
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Harry
Last Name(s)
Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,auctioneeror auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
EUR
Price
26.90
Volume
65,018
Total
1,748,984.20
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
65,018
26.90
1,748,984.20
Date of transaction
February 03, 2023
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Ronan
Last Name(s)
Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,auctioneeror auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
GBP
Price
24.14
Volume
48,206
Total
1,163,692.84
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
48,206
24.14
1,163,692.84
Date of transaction
February 03, 2023
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Donny
Last Name(s)
Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,auctioneeror auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
EUR
Price
26.90
Volume
52,150
Total
1,402,835.00
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
52,150
26.90
1,402,835.00
Date of transaction
February 03, 2023
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Edward
Last Name(s)
Daniels
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,auctioneeror auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
GBP
Price
24.14
Volume
46,304
Total
1,117,778.56
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
46,304
24.14
1,117,778.56
Date of transaction
February 03, 2023
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Huibert
Last Name(s)
Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,auctioneeror auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
EUR
Price
26.90
Volume
65,018
Total
1,748,984.20
Aggregated information
65,018
26.90
1,748,984.20
Volume
Price
Total
Date of transaction
February 03, 2023
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Zoe
Last Name(s)
Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,auctioneeror auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
EUR
Price
26.90
Volume
67,149
Total
1,806,308.10
Aggregated information
67,149
26.90
1,806,308.10
Volume
Price
Total
Date of transaction
February 03, 2023
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
This Report on Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into:
(a)
the Registration Statement on Form F-3 of Shell plc and Shell International Finance B.V. (Registration Numbers 333-254137 and 333-254137-01); and
(b)
the Registration Statement on Form S-8 of Shell plc (Registration Number 333-262396).