|
Shell : Norges Bank - Shell plc - Londen
Norges Bank - Shell plc - Londen
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Distribution in numbers
-
Date of transaction15 aug 2022
-
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
-
Issuing institutionShell plc
-
Registration Chamber of Commerce34179503
-
Place of residenceLonden
Distribution in percentages
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
American Depository Receipt
|
Number of shares11.690.707,00
|
Number of voting rights23.381.414,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares199.072.355,00
|
Number of voting rights199.072.355,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares72.629,00
|
Number of voting rights72.629,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
Kapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,03 %
|
Directly real3,03 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
Stemrecht
|
Total holding3,03 %
|
Directly real2,71 %
|
Directly potential0,32 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Share information
Date last update: 16 August 2022
Disclaimer
Shell plc published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 19:03:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
