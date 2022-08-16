Log in
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-16 am EDT
2168.50 GBX   -0.62%
03:04pSHELL : Norges Bank - Shell plc - Londen
PU
12:58pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:09pMore U.S. sour crude heads to Germany to replace Russia oil
RE
Shell : Norges Bank - Shell plc - Londen

08/16/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
Back Norges Bank - Shell plc - Londen

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction15 aug 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
  • Issuing institutionShell plc
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce34179503
  • Place of residenceLonden
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
American Depository Receipt Number of shares11.690.707,00 Number of voting rights23.381.414,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares199.072.355,00 Number of voting rights199.072.355,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares72.629,00 Number of voting rights72.629,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding3,03 % Directly real3,03 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht Total holding3,03 % Directly real2,71 % Directly potential0,32 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 16 August 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Shell plc published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 19:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
