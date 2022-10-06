Advanced search
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:03 2022-10-06 am EDT
2316.00 GBX   -2.63%
02:47aShell PLC Sees Rise in 3Q Marketing Results; Fall in Integrated Gas Trading
DJ
02:43aShell Expects 'Significantly Lower' Q3 as Indicative Refining Margins Drop
MT
02:14aWeakening refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results
RE
Shell PLC Sees Rise in 3Q Marketing Results; Fall in Integrated Gas Trading

10/06/2022 | 02:47am EDT
By Joe Hoppe


Shell PLC said Thursday that it expects integrated gas trading and optimization results to fall on quarter, but for market results to rise.

The energy group said production for the third quarter in Integrated Gas is anticipated to be between 890,000 and 940,000 barrels of equivalent oil per day. It said it expects a third-quarter pretax depreciation between $1.3 billion and $1.7 billion.

Trading and optimization results for its Integrated Gas segment are expected to be lower compared with the second quarter of 2022, as a result of seasonality and substantial differences between paper and physical realization in a volatile and dislocated market.

Upstream production is expected to be between 1.75 million and 1.85 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, and it expects a pretax depreciation between $3.0 billion and $3.4 billion.

Marketing results are expected to be higher than in the second quarter, with oil products sales volumes expected to reach between 2.35 million and 2.75 million barrels of oil a day, the company said.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 0246ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.52% 93.24 Delayed Quote.13.79%
SHELL PLC 1.73% 2378.5 Delayed Quote.46.66%
WTI -0.58% 87.583 Delayed Quote.14.86%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 399 B - -
Net income 2022 42 911 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 753 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,51x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 191 B 191 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC46.66%191 103
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.46%2 106 181
TOTALENERGIES SE16.22%129 191
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-7.20%125 419
EQUINOR ASA56.59%112 290
PETROBRAS10.26%85 132