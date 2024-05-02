











SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS

SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 %¹ Reference 7,358 474 8,709 +1,453 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 7,734 7,306 9,646 +6 Adjusted Earnings A 18,711 16,335 21,432 +15 Adjusted EBITDA A 13,330 12,575 14,159 +6 Cash flow from operating activities (3,528) (5,657) (4,238) Cash flow from investing activities 9,802 6,918 9,921 Free cash flow G 4,493 7,113 6,501 Cash capital expenditure C 8,997 10,897 9,312 -17 Operating expenses F 9,054 10,565 9,293 -14 Underlying operating expenses F 12.0% 12.8% 18.1% ROACE2 D 79,931 81,541 85,142 Total debt E 40,513 43,542 44,224 Net debt E 17.7% 18.8% 18.4% Gearing E 2,911 2,827 2,902 +3 Oil and gas production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 1.14 0.07 1.26 +1,529 Basic earnings per share ($) 1.20 1.11 1.39 +8 Adjusted Earnings per share ($) B 0.3440 0.3440 0.2875 — Dividend per share ($)

1.Q1 on Q4 change

2.Effective first quarter 2024, the definition has been amended and comparative information has been revised. See Reference D.

Quarter Analysis1

Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the fourth quarter 2023, reflected lower operating expenses, higher margins from crude and oil products trading and optimisation, and higher refining margins, partly offset by lower LNG trading and optimisation margins, and unfavourable tax movements in comparison to the fourth quarter 2023.

First quarter 2024 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included unfavourable movements due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and favourable differences in exchange rates and inflationary adjustments on deferred tax. These items are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $0.6 billion in the quarter. This compares with identified items in the fourth quarter 2023 which amounted to a net loss of $6.0 billion, and included net impairment charges and reversals ($3.9 billion), and unfavourable movements due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for the above identified items and the cost of supplies adjustment of negative $0.3 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter 2024 was $13.3 billion, and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by a working capital outflow of $2.8 billion, and tax payments of $2.6 billion. The working capital outflow mainly reflected accounts receivable and payable movements, and inventory movements due to higher crude and oil products prices.

Cash flow from investing activities for the quarter was an outflow of $3.5 billion, and included cash capital expenditure of $4.5 billion, and divestment proceeds of $1.0 billion.

Net debt and Gearing: At the end of the first quarter 2024, net debt was $40.5 billion, compared with $43.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2023, mainly reflecting free cash flow, partly offset by share buybacks, cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders, interest payments, and lease additions. Gearing was 17.7% at the end of the first quarter 2024, compared with 18.8% at the end of the fourth quarter 2023, driven by lower net debt.

















SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Shareholder distributions

Total shareholder distributions in the quarter amounted to $5.0 billion comprising repurchases of shares of $2.8 billion and cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders of $2.2 billion. Dividends declared to Shell plc shareholders for the first quarter 2024 amount to $0.3440 per share. Shell has now completed $3.5 billion of share buybacks announced in the fourth quarter 2023 results announcement. Today, Shell announces a share buyback programme of $3.5 billion which is expected to be completed by the second quarter 2024 results announcement.

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, together with supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter, is available at www.shell.com/investors 3.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.

3.Not incorporated by reference.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

Upstream

In January 2024, we reached an agreement to sell The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) to Renaissance. Completion of the transaction is subject to approvals by the Federal Government of Nigeria and other conditions.

Chemicals and Products

In January 2024, we announced the final investment decision to convert the hydrocracker of the Wesseling site at the Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland in Germany into a production unit for Group III base oils, used in making high-quality lubricants such as engine and transmission oils. Crude oil processing will end at the Wesseling site by 2025 but will continue at the Godorf site.









Page 2









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

INTEGRATED GAS Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 %¹ Reference 2,761 1,733 2,412 +59 Segment earnings2 (919) (2,235) (2,506) Of which: Identified items A 3,680 3,968 4,919 -7 Adjusted Earnings2 A 6,136 6,584 7,484 -7 Adjusted EBITDA2 A 4,712 3,597 6,286 +31 Cash flow from operating activities A 1,041 1,196 813 Cash capital expenditure C 137 113 138 +22 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 4,954 4,570 4,825 +8 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 992 901 970 +10 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 7.58 7.06 7.19 +7 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) 16.87 18.09 16.97 -7 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes)

1.Q1 on Q4 change

2.Segment earnings, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).

Integrated Gas includes liquefied natural gas (LNG), conversion of natural gas into gas-to-liquids (GTL) fuels and other products. It includes natural gas and liquids exploration and extraction, and the operation of the upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver these to market. Integrated Gas also includes the marketing, trading and optimisation of LNG.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the fourth quarter 2023, reflected the net effect of lower contributions from trading and optimisation and higher realised prices (decrease of $1,153 million), partly offset by favourable deferred tax movements ($327 million), higher volumes (increase of $276 million), and lower operating expenses (decrease of $213 million).

First quarter 2024 segment earnings also included unfavourable movements of $887 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases and sales. As these commodity derivatives are measured at fair value, this creates an accounting mismatch over periods. These unfavourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the fourth quarter 2023 which included unfavourable movements of $1,587 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and impairment charges of $547 million.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA and working capital inflows of $275 million, partly offset by net cash outflows related to derivatives of $1,080 million, and tax payments of $467 million.

Total oil and gas production compared with the fourth quarter 2023 increased by 10% mainly due to lower maintenance at Prelude and Pearl GTL. LNG liquefaction volumes increased by 7% mainly due to lower maintenance at Prelude.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.









Page 3









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





UPSTREAM Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 %¹ Reference 2,272 2,151 2,789 +6 Segment earnings2 339 (909) (21) Of which: Identified items A 1,933 3,060 2,810 -37 Adjusted Earnings2 A 7,888 7,872 8,849 — Adjusted EBITDA2 A 5,727 5,787 5,808 -1 Cash flow from operating activities A 2,010 2,436 1,870 Cash capital expenditure C 1,331 1,361 1,346 -2 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 3,136 2,952 3,078 +6 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 1,872 1,870 1,877 — Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)

1.Q1 on Q4 change

2.Segment earnings, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).

The Upstream segment includes exploration and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It also markets and transports oil and gas, and operates the infrastructure necessary to deliver them to the market.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the fourth quarter 2023, reflected deferred tax help in the fourth quarter 2023 resulting in unfavourable tax movements ($852 million) and higher well write-offs (increase of $383 million).

Furthermore, the first quarter 2024 segment earnings included a gain of $460 million related to the impact of inflationary adjustments in Argentina on a deferred tax position, partly offset by net impairment charges and reversals of $102 million. These gains and charges are part of identified items, and compare with the fourth quarter 2023 which included net impairment charges and reversals of $454 million, charges of $424 million related to the impact of the weakening Argentine peso on a deferred tax position, and legal provisions of $358 million, partly offset by a gain of $182 million due to the impact of the discount rate change on provisions.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $1,802 million.

Total production was in line with the fourth quarter 2023. Higher scheduled maintenance was fully offset by improved performance and new oil delivery.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.









Page 4









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





MARKETING Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 %¹ Reference 774 226 1,184 +242 Segment earnings2,3 (7) (567) 238

Of which: Identified items3 A 781 794 946 -2 Adjusted Earnings2,3 A 1,686 1,500 1,714 +12 Adjusted EBITDA2,3 A 1,319 1,767 2,101 -25 Cash flow from operating activities3 A 465 1,385 2,737 Cash capital expenditure3 C 2,763 2,997 2,945 -8 Marketing sales volumes (thousand b/d)3

1.Q1 on Q4 change

2.Segment earnings, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).

3.Wholesale commercial fuels, previously reported in the Chemicals and Products segment, is reported in the Marketing segment (Mobility) with effect from Q1 2024. Comparative information for the Marketing segment and the Chemicals and Products segment has been revised.





The Marketing segment comprises the Mobility, Lubricants, and Sectors and Decarbonisation businesses. The Mobility business operates Shell’s retail network including electric vehicle charging services and the Wholesale commercial fuels business which provides fuels for transport, industry and heating. The Lubricants business produces, markets and sells lubricants for road transport, and machinery used in manufacturing, mining, power generation, agriculture and construction. The Sectors and Decarbonisation business sells fuels, speciality products and services including low-carbon energy solutions to a broad range of commercial customers including the aviation, marine, and agricultural sectors.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the fourth quarter 2023, reflected lower operating expenses (decrease of $234 million), offset by higher tax charges (increase of $160 million) due to incidental tax helps in the fourth quarter 2023. Marketing margins were in line with the fourth quarter 2023 and included higher Lubricants margins due to seasonality offset by lower Mobility margins due to seasonality and lower Sectors and Decarbonisation margins.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $427 million, non-cash cost-of-sales (CCS) adjustments of $153 million and dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $93 million. These inflows were partly offset by working capital outflows of $792 million and tax payments of $175 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the fourth quarter 2023, decreased mainly due to seasonality.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.









Page 5









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





CHEMICALS AND PRODUCTS Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 %¹ Reference 1,157 (1,828) 1,753 +163 Segment earnings2,3 (458) (1,857) 46 Of which: Identified items3 A 1,615 29 1,707 +5,476 Adjusted Earnings2,3 A 2,826 670 2,915 +322 Adjusted EBITDA2,3 A (349) 1,150 1,275 -130 Cash flow from operating activities3 A 500 986 561 Cash capital expenditure3 C 1,430 1,315 1,413 +9 Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) 2,883 2,588 2,831 +11 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes)

1.Q1 on Q4 change

2.Segment earnings, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).

3.Wholesale commercial fuels, previously reported in the Chemicals and Products segment, is reported in the Marketing segment (Mobility) with effect from Q1 2024. Comparative information for the Marketing segment and the Chemicals and Products segment has been revised.









The Chemicals and Products segment includes chemicals manufacturing plants with their own marketing network, and refineries which turn crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of oil products which are moved and marketed around the world for domestic, industrial and transport use. The segment also includes the pipeline business, trading and optimisation of crude oil, oil products and petrochemicals, and Oil Sands activities (the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and its conversion into synthetic crude oil).

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the fourth quarter 2023, reflected higher Products margins (increase of $1,197 million) mainly driven by higher margins from trading and optimisation and higher refining margins due to higher utilisation and global supply disruptions. Segment earnings also reflected higher Chemicals margins (increase of $291 million) due to improved margin environment and utilisation and also included higher income from joint ventures and associates. In addition, the first quarter 2024 reflected lower operating expenses (decrease of $174 million).

First quarter 2024 segment earnings also included unfavourable movements of $319 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and impairment charges of $152 million. These unfavourable movements and charges are part of identified items, and compare with the fourth quarter 2023 which included net impairment charges and reversals of $1,968 million mainly relating to the Chemicals assets in Singapore, and charges of $78 million related to redundancy and restructuring partly offset by favourable movements of $138 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. In the first quarter 2024, Chemicals had negative Adjusted Earnings of $113 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $1,729 million.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by outflows relating to working capital of $2,639 million, commodity derivatives of $402 million, the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $185 million, and legal provisions of $180 million. These outflows were partly offset by Adjusted EBITDA, and non-cash cost-of-sales (CCS) adjustments of $207 million.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 73% compared with 62% in the fourth quarter 2023, due to lower planned and unplanned maintenance in North America.

Refinery utilisation was 91% compared with 81% in the fourth quarter 2023, due to lower planned maintenance in North America.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.









Page 6









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





RENEWABLES AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 %¹ Reference 553 (272) 2,205 +303 Segment earnings2 390 (445) 1,810 Of which: Identified items A 163 173 395 -6 Adjusted Earnings2 A 267 253 676 +6 Adjusted EBITDA2 A 2,466 (1,265) 1,091 +295 Cash flow from operating activities A 438 1,026 440 Cash capital expenditure C 77 68 68 +14 External power sales (terawatt hours)3 190 175 221 +9 Sales of pipeline gas to end-use customers (terawatt hours)4

1.Q1 on Q4 change

2.Segment earnings, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).

3.Physical power sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders.

4.Physical natural gas sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders. Excluding sales of natural gas by other segments and LNG sales.

Renewables and Energy Solutions includes activities such as renewable power generation, the marketing and trading and optimisation of power and pipeline gas, as well as carbon credits, and digitally enabled customer solutions. It also includes the production and marketing of hydrogen, development of commercial carbon capture and storage hubs, investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon emissions, and Shell Ventures, which invests in companies that work to accelerate the energy and mobility transformation.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the fourth quarter 2023, reflected lower margins (decrease of $233 million) mainly due to trading and optimisation, partly offset by lower operating expenses (decrease of $231 million).

First quarter 2024 segment earnings also included favourable movements of $306 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory. As these commodity derivatives are measured at fair value, this creates an accounting mismatch over periods. These favourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the fourth quarter 2023 which included impairment charges of $551 million, partly offset by favourable movements of $125 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. Loss-making Renewables and Energy Solutions activities were more than offset by the positive Adjusted Earnings from trading and optimisation.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by net cash inflows related to derivatives of $1,979 million, working capital inflows of $481 million, and Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $244 million.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.

Additional Growth Measures

Quarters Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 %¹ Renewable power generation capacity (gigawatt): 3.2 2.5 2.3 +28 – In operation2 3.5 4.1 4.0 -13 – Under construction and/or committed for sale3

1.Q1 on Q4 change

2.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity post commercial operation date. It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.

3.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity under construction and/or committed for sale under long-term offtake agreements (PPA). It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.









Page 7









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





CORPORATE Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Reference (354) (629) (1,082) Segment earnings1,2 14 (19) (24) Of which: Identified items A (368) (609) (1,058) Adjusted Earnings1,2 A (92) (544) (207) Adjusted EBITDA1,2 A (545) 1,540 (2,403) Cash flow from operating activities A

1.Segment earnings, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).

2.From the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments.

The Corporate segment covers the non-operating activities supporting Shell. It comprises Shell’s holdings and treasury organisation, headquarters and central functions, self-insurance activities and centrally managed longer-term innovation portfolio. All finance expense, income and related taxes are included in Corporate segment earnings rather than in the earnings of business segments.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the fourth quarter 2023, reflected favourable movements in currency exchange rate effects and lower operating expenses, partly offset by an unfavourable movement in tax credits.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly driven by favourable currency exchange rate effects and lower operating expenses.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.

OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2024

Cash capital expenditure for full year 2024 is expected to be within $22 - $25 billion.

Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 920 - 980 thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 6.8 - 7.4 million tonnes. Production and LNG liquefaction outlook reflects seasonality (higher maintenance).

Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,630 - 1,830 thousand boe/d. Production outlook reflects the scheduled maintenance across the portfolio.

Marketing sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2,700 - 3,200 thousand b/d.

Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 87% - 95%. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 72% - 80%.

Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $400 - $600 million in the second quarter and a net expense of approximately $1,700 - $2,300 million for the full year 2024. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate and fair value accounting effects.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

Date Event May 21, 2024 Annual General Meeting August 1, 2024 Second quarter 2024 results and dividends October 31, 2024 Third quarter 2024 results and dividends









Page 8









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 72,478 78,732 86,959 Revenue1 1,318 768 1,581 Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 907 631 481 Interest and other income/(expenses)2 74,703 80,131 89,021 Total revenue and other income/(expenses) 46,867 54,745 57,502 Purchases 5,810 6,807 6,008 Production and manufacturing expenses 2,975 3,621 3,051 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 212 469 253 Research and development 750 467 404 Exploration 5,881 11,221 6,285 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation2 1,164 1,166 1,165 Interest expense 63,659 78,496 74,667 Total expenditure 11,044 1,635 14,354 Income/(loss) before taxation 3,604 1,099 5,582 Taxation charge/(credit)2 7,439 536 8,772 Income/(loss) for the period 82 62 64 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 7,358 474 8,709 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 1.14 0.07 1.26 Basic earnings per share ($)3 1.13 0.07 1.25 Diluted earnings per share ($)3

1.See Note 2 “Segment information”.

2.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

3.See Note 4 “Earnings per share”.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 7,439 536 8,772 Income/(loss) for the period Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods: (1,995) 2,571 553 – Currency translation differences (6) 29 18 – Debt instruments remeasurements 53 11 (180) – Cash flow hedging gains/(losses) — — (52) – Net investment hedging gains/(losses) (14) (53) (2) – Deferred cost of hedging (12) 135 (35) – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (1,974) 2,692 302 Total Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods: 439 (1,207) (32) – Retirement benefits remeasurements 78 (84) 8 – Equity instruments remeasurements 10 (186) (8) – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 528 (1,477) (33) Total (1,445) 1,215 269 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 5,994 1,750 9,041 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 56 96 84 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 5,937 1,654 8,958 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders









Page 9









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET $ million March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 16,554 16,660 Other intangible assets 9,999 10,253 Property, plant and equipment 191,952 194,835 Joint ventures and associates 25,113 24,457 Investments in securities 3,033 3,246 Deferred tax 6,217 6,454 Retirement benefits 9,151 9,151 Trade and other receivables 6,548 6,298 Derivative financial instruments² 381 801 268,948 272,155 Current assets Inventories 26,471 26,019 Trade and other receivables 53,178 53,273 Derivative financial instruments² 12,730 15,098 Cash and cash equivalents 39,949 38,774 132,329 133,164 Assets classified as held for sale1 762 951 133,091 134,115 Total assets 402,039 406,270 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Debt 68,886 71,610 Trade and other payables 3,909 3,103 Derivative financial instruments² 2,338 2,301 Deferred tax 15,179 15,347 Retirement benefits 7,101 7,549 Decommissioning and other provisions 22,412 22,531 119,824 122,441 Current liabilities Debt 11,046 9,931 Trade and other payables 65,997 68,237 Derivative financial instruments² 8,919 9,529 Income taxes payable 3,940 3,422 Decommissioning and other provisions 3,714 4,041 93,615 95,160 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale1 296 307 93,911 95,467 Total liabilities 213,735 217,908 Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders 186,565 186,607 Non-controlling interest 1,739 1,755 Total equity 188,304 188,362 Total liabilities and equity 402,039 406,270

1. See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

2. See Note 7 “Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities”.













Page 10









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders $ million Share capital1 Shares held in trust Other reserves² Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total equity At January 1, 2024 544 (997) 21,145 165,915 186,607 1,755 188,362 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period — — (1,420) 7,358 5,937 56 5,994 Transfer from other comprehensive income — — 138 (138) — — — Dividends³ — — — (2,210) (2,210) (68) (2,278) Repurchases of shares4 (7) — 7 (3,502) (3,502) — (3,502) Share-based compensation — 543 (426) (392) (275) — (275) Other changes — — — 8 8 (4) 4 At March 31, 2024 537 (455) 19,445 167,038 186,565 1,739 188,304 At January 1, 2023 584 (726) 21,132 169,482 190,472 2,125 192,597 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period — — 250 8,708 8,958 84 9,041 Transfer from other comprehensive income — — (114) 114 — — — Dividends3 — — — (2,030) (2,030) (10) (2,040) Repurchases of shares4 (12) — 12 (4,018) (4,018) — (4,018) Share-based compensation — 501 (372) (191) (62) — (62) Other changes — — — (2) (2) 14 12 At March 31, 2023 572 (227) 20,908 172,063 193,317 2,214 195,530

1. See Note 5 “Share capital”.

2. See Note 6 “Other reserves”.

3. The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing exchange rates on payment date.

4. Includes shares committed to repurchase under an irrevocable contract and repurchases subject to settlement at the end of the quarter.









Page 11









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 11,044 1,635 14,354 Income before taxation for the period Adjustment for: 576 571 664 – Interest expense (net) 5,881 11,221 6,285 – Depreciation, depletion and amortisation1 554 243 236 – Exploration well write-offs (10) (222) (45) – Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses (1,318) (768) (1,581) – Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates 738 1,145 896 – Dividends received from joint ventures and associates (608) 4,088 4,217 – (Increase)/decrease in inventories (195) (704) 5,943 – (Increase)/decrease in current receivables (1,949) (701) (10,806) – Increase/(decrease) in current payables2 1,386 328 (2,336) – Derivative financial instruments (61) (68) 15 – Retirement benefits (600) 430 (210) – Decommissioning and other provisions2 509 (1,021) (330) – Other1 (2,616) (3,604) (3,144) Tax paid 13,330 12,575 14,159 Cash flow from operating activities (3,980) (6,960) (6,161) Capital expenditure (500) (109) (307) Investments in joint ventures and associates (13) (44) (33) Investments in equity securities (4,493) (7,113) (6,501) Cash capital expenditure 323 540 1,479 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 133 49 257 Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans 569 24 2 Proceeds from sale of equity securities 577 568 448 Interest received 857 960 700 Other investing cash inflows (1,494) (685) (623) Other investing cash outflows1 (3,528) (5,657) (4,238) Cash flow from investing activities (107) (27) (86) Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months Other debt: 167 64 415 – New borrowings (1,532) (4,054) (1,453) – Repayments (911) (1,366) (869) Interest paid (297) 702 200 Derivative financial instruments (4)

(1) (30) Change in non-controlling interest Cash dividends paid to: (2,210) (2,201) (2,029) – Shell plc shareholders (68) (128) (10) – Non-controlling interest (2,824) (3,977) (4,291) Repurchases of shares (462) (714) (232) Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received (8,248) (11,703) (8,385) Cash flow from financing activities (379) 529 293 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,175 (4,256) 1,829 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 38,774 43,031 40,246 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 39,949 38,774 42,074 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

1.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

2.To further enhance consistency between working capital and the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Cash Flows, from January 1, 2024, onwards movements in current other provisions are recognised in 'Decommissioning and other provisions' instead of 'Increase/(decrease) in current payables'. Comparatives for the fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2023 have been reclassified accordingly by $653 million and $126 million respectively to conform with current period presentation.









Page 12









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of Shell plc (“the Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Shell”) have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts (pages 244 to 316) for the year ended December 31, 2023 as will be filed with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales and as filed with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the Netherlands) and Form 20-F (pages 217 to 290) for the year ended December 31, 2023 as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and should be read in conjunction with these filings.

The financial information presented in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 (“the Act”). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023 were published in Shell's Annual Report and Accounts, a copy of which was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales, and in Shell's Form 20-F. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.





2. Segment information

Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.

From the first quarter 2024, Wholesale commercial fuels forms part of Mobility with inclusion in the Marketing segment (previously Chemicals and Products segment). The change in segmentation reflects the increasing alignment between the economic characteristics of wholesale commercial fuels and other Mobility businesses, and is consistent with changes in the information provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker. Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact between the Marketing and the Chemicals and Products segment (see below). Also, from the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments (see below).













Page 13









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





REVENUE AND CCS EARNINGS BY SEGMENT Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Third-party revenue 9,195 10,437 10,932 Integrated Gas 1,759 1,263 2,062 Upstream 30,041 31,761 32,045 Marketing2 23,735 24,957 26,290 Chemicals and Products2 7,737 10,302 15,619 Renewables and Energy Solutions 11 11 12 Corporate 72,478 78,732 86,959 Total third-party revenue1 Inter-segment revenue 2,404 2,614 3,534 Integrated Gas 10,287 10,948 11,146 Upstream 1,355 1,243 1,327 Marketing2 10,312 10,163 10,793 Chemicals and Products2 1,005 1,567 1,475 Renewables and Energy Solutions — — — Corporate CCS earnings 2,761 1,733 2,412 Integrated Gas 2,272 2,151 2,789 Upstream 774 226 1,184 Marketing2 1,157 (1,828) 1,753 Chemicals and Products2 553 (272) 2,205 Renewables and Energy Solutions (354) (629) (1,082) Corporate3 7,163 1,381 9,262 Total CCS earnings4

1.Includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. First quarter 2024 included income of $1,643 million (fourth quarter 2023: $3,021 million income; first quarter 2023: $4,809 million income). This amount includes both the reversal of prior gains of $257 million (fourth quarter 2023: $711 million gains; first quarter 2023: $1,369 million gains) related to sales contracts and prior losses of $235 million (fourth quarter 2023: $248 million losses; first quarter 2023: $772 million losses) related to purchase contracts that were previously recognised and where physical settlement took place in the first quarter 2024.

2.From January 1, 2024, onwards Wholesale commercial fuels has been reallocated from the Chemicals and Products segment to the Marketing segment. Comparatives for the fourth quarter 2023 and the first quarter 2023 have been reclassified accordingly, by $5,333 million and $5,766 million respectively for Third-party revenue and by $82 million and $47 million respectively for CCS earnings to conform with current period presentation. For Inter-segment revenue the reallocation and revision of comparative figures for the fourth quarter 2023 and the first quarter 2023 led to an increase in inter-segment revenue in the Marketing segment of $1,058 million and $1,164 million respectively and an increase in the Chemicals and Products segment of $9,553 million and $10,228 million respectively.

3.From January 1, 2024, onwards costs for Shell's centrally managed longer-term innovation portfolio are reported as part of the Corporate segment. Prior period comparatives for Corporate for the fourth quarter 2023 and the first quarter 2023 have been revised by $42 million and $18 million respectively, with a net offsetting impact in all other segments to conform with current period presentation.

4.See Note 3 "Reconciliation of income for the period to CCS Earnings, Operating expenses and Total Debt".













Page 14









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Cash capital expenditure is a measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance.

CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY SEGMENT Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Capital expenditure 858 1,034 697 Integrated Gas 1,766 2,547 1,752 Upstream 427 1,383 2,728 Marketing1 474 983 559 Chemicals and Products1 421 932 375 Renewables and Energy Solutions 34 81 50 Corporate 3,980 6,960 6,161 Total capital expenditure Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates 184 162 116 Integrated Gas 244 (111) 118 Upstream 38 2 9 Marketing 26 2 2 Chemicals and Products 8 56 46 Renewables and Energy Solutions — (2) 16 Corporate 500 109 307 Total investments in joint ventures and associates Add: Investments in equity securities — — — Integrated Gas — — — Upstream — — — Marketing — — — Chemicals and Products 10 38 19 Renewables and Energy Solutions 3 6 14 Corporate 13 44 33 Total investments in equity securities Cash capital expenditure 1,041 1,196 813 Integrated Gas 2,010 2,436 1,870 Upstream 465 1,385 2,737 Marketing1 500 986 561 Chemicals and Products1 438 1,026 440 Renewables and Energy Solutions 37 85 81 Corporate 4,493 7,113 6,501 Total Cash capital expenditure

1.From January 1, 2024, onwards Wholesale commercial fuels has been reallocated from the Chemicals and Products segment to the Marketing segment. Comparatives for the fourth quarter 2023 and the first quarter 2023 have been reclassified accordingly by $46 million and $52 million respectively for capital expenditure and cash capital expenditure to conform with current period presentation.









Page 15









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





3. Reconciliation of income for the period to CCS Earnings, Operating expenses and Total Debt

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO CCS EARNINGS Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 7,358 474 8,709 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 82 62 64 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 7,439 536 8,772 Income/(loss) for the period Current cost of supplies adjustment: (332) 1,089 647 Purchases 84 (263) (171) Taxation (28) 19 13 Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (276) 846 489 Current cost of supplies adjustment Of which: (264) 811 481 Attributable to Shell plc shareholders (12) 34 8 Attributable to non-controlling interest 7,163 1,381 9,262 CCS earnings Of which: 7,093 1,285 9,190 CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders 70 97 72 CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 5,810 6,807 6,008 Production and manufacturing expenses 2,975 3,621 3,051 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 212 469 253 Research and development 8,997 10,897 9,312 Operating expenses





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 11,046 9,931 9,044 Current debt 68,886 71,610 76,098 Non-current debt 79,931 81,541 85,142 Total debt

4. Earnings per share

EARNINGS PER SHARE Quarters Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 7,358 474 8,709 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders ($ million) Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining: 6,440.1 6,558.3 6,918.9 Basic earnings per share (million) 6,504.3 6,631.1 6,982.1 Diluted earnings per share (million)









Page 16









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





5. Share capital

ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH Number of shares Nominal value

($ million) At January 1, 2024 6,524,109,049 544 Repurchases of shares (88,893,999) (7) At March 31, 2024 6,435,215,050 537 At January 1, 2023 7,003,503,393 584 Repurchases of shares (146,672,469) (12) At March 31, 2023 6,856,830,924 572





At Shell plc’s Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2023, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of approximately €161 million (representing approximately 2,307 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 22, 2024, or the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2024, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Shell plc in a general meeting.

6. Other reserves

OTHER RESERVES $ million Merger reserve Share premium reserve Capital redemption reserve Share plan reserve Accumulated other comprehensive income Total At January 1, 2024 37,298 154 236 1,308 (17,851) 21,145 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders — — — — (1,420) (1,420) Transfer from other comprehensive income — — — — 138 138 Repurchases of shares — — 7 — — 7 Share-based compensation — — — (426) — (426) At March 31, 2024 37,298 154 244 882 (19,132) 19,445 At January 1, 2023 37,298 154 196 1,140 (17,656) 21,132 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders — — — — 250 250 Transfer from other comprehensive income — — — — (114) (114) Repurchases of shares — — 12 — — 12 Share-based compensation — — — (372) — (372) At March 31, 2023 37,298 154 209 767 (17,519) 20,908

The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Shell plc (formerly Royal Dutch Shell plc) becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The “Shell” Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.

7. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities

As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, presented in the Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at March 31, 2024, are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2023, though the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments have changed since that date.









Page 17









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





The movement of the derivative financial instruments between December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024 is a decrease of $2,368 million for the current assets and a decrease of $610 million for the current liabilities.

The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.

DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES $ million March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Carrying amount 53,046 53,832 Fair value¹ 49,744 50,866

1. Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities.

8. Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Income

Interest and other income

Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 907 631 481 Interest and other income/(expenses) Of which: 588 595 500 Interest income 23 14 — Dividend income (from investments in equity securities) 10 222 45 Net gains/(losses) on sales and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses 66 (398) (236) Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on financing activities 219 199 171 Other

Depreciation, depletion and amortisation

Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 5,881 11,221 6,285 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation Of which: 5,654 5,986 5,697 Depreciation 382 5,508 589 Impairments (154) (273) — Impairment reversals

Impairments recognised in the first quarter 2024 of $382 million pre-tax ($332 million post-tax) include various smaller impairments in various segments. Impairments recognised in the fourth quarter 2023 of $5,508 million pre-tax ($4,044 million post-tax) related to various assets in Chemicals and Products ($2,490 million), Upstream ($1,161 million), Integrated Gas ($873 million), Renewables and Energy Solutions ($614 million) and Marketing ($370 million). Impairments in the first quarter 2023 mainly related to an asset in Integrated Gas.

Taxation charge/credit

Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 3,604 1,099 5,582 Taxation charge/(credit) Of which: 3,525 1,099 5,582 Income tax excluding Pillar Two income tax 79 — — Income tax related to Pillar Two income tax

On June 20, 2023, the UK substantively enacted Pillar Two Model Rules, effective as from January 1, 2024.









Page 18









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





As required by IAS 12 Income Taxes, Shell has applied the exception to recognising and disclosing information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two income taxes.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets classified as held for sale

$ million March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets classified as held for sale 762 951 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 296 307

Assets classified as held for sale and associated liabilities at March 31, 2024 principally relate to an asset in Chemicals and Products in Europe, a Renewables and Energy Solutions project in North America and an asset in Marketing in Asia. The major classes of assets and liabilities classified as held for sale at March 31, 2024, are Inventories ($380 million; December 31, 2023: $463 million) and Property, plant and equipment ($228 million; December 31, 2023: $250 million).

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Cash flow from operating activities - Other

Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 509 (1,021) (330) Other

'Cash flow from operating activities - Other' for the first quarter 2024 includes $188 million of net inflows (fourth quarter 2023: $875 million net outflows; first quarter 2023: $69 million net outflows) due to the timing of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes in Europe and North America. It also includes net inflows of $253 million in relation to reversal of currency exchange losses on Cash and cash equivalents (fourth quarter 2023: net outflows of $398 million; first quarter 2023: net outflows of $288 million).





Cash flow from investing activities - Other investing cash outflows

Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 (1,494) (685) (623) Other investing cash outflows

'Other investing cash outflows' for the first quarter 2024 includes $645 million of debt securities acquired in the Corporate segment.





Legal proceedings and other contingencies

Shell has several matters in dispute involving Shell non-operated ventures and the Republic of Kazakhstan, including court proceedings in respect of a Sulphur permitting inspection outcome and arbitrations under the applicable production-sharing contracts. Statements of Claim have been filed in the arbitration matters, however it is not possible to reliably estimate the magnitude and timing of any possible obligations or payments in respect of the matters above or whether any payments will be due. There remains a high degree of uncertainty regarding the ultimate outcomes, as well as the potential effect on future operations, earnings, cash flows and Shell’s financial condition.









Page 19









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES

A.Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and Cash flow from operating activities

The “Adjusted Earnings” measure aims to facilitate a comparative understanding of Shell’s financial performance from period to period by removing the effects of oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items. These items are in some cases driven by external factors and may, either individually or collectively, hinder the comparative understanding of Shell’s financial results from period to period. This measure excludes earnings attributable to non-controlling interest.

We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as “Income/(loss) for the period” adjusted for current cost of supplies; identified items; tax charge/(credit); depreciation, amortisation and depletion; exploration well write-offs and net interest expense. All items include the non-controlling interest component. Management uses this measure to evaluate Shell's performance in the period and over time.

$ million Quarters Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 7,358 474 8,709 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 82 62 64 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to Shell plc shareholders (264) 811 481 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest (12) 34 8 CCS earnings 7,163 1,381 9,262





Q1 2024 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate CCS earnings 7,163 2,761 2,272 774 1,157 553 (354) Less: Identified items (641) (919) 339 (7) (458) 390 14 Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 70 Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest — Adjusted Earnings 7,734 Add: Non-controlling interest 70 Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 7,804 3,680 1,933 781 1,615 163 (368) Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 4,124 996 2,522 358 338 — (91) Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 5,654 1,410 2,727 535 870 106 6 Add: Exploration well write-offs 554 8 546 Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 1,163 42 169 12 17 1 922 Less: Interest income 588 — 10 — 14 4 560 Adjusted EBITDA 18,711 6,136 7,888 1,686 2,826 267 (92) Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation (360) (153) (207) Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (582) (197) (546) 93 56 13 — Derivative financial instruments 306 (1,080) (3) (39) (402) 1,978 (149) Taxation paid (2,616) (467) (1,802) (175) (19) (244) 91 Other (97) 45 (231) 393 (378) (30) 104 (Increase)/decrease in working capital (2,752) 275 421 (792) (2,639) 481 (499) Cash flow from operating activities 13,330 4,712 5,727 1,319 (349) 2,466 (545)









Page 20









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Q4 2023 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate CCS earnings 1,381 1,733 2,151 226 (1,828) (272) (629) Less: Identified items (6,033) (2,235) (909) (567) (1,857) (445) (19) Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 97 Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest (11) Adjusted Earnings 7,306 Add: Non-controlling interest 108 Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 7,414 3,968 3,060 794 29 173 (609) Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 2,121 1,065 1,560 128 (271) (4) (358) Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 5,986 1,457 2,951 569 915 89 6 Add: Exploration well write-offs 243 63 180 — — — — Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 1,165 36 135 10 21 1 961 Less: Interest income 595 4 14 1 24 7 544 Adjusted EBITDA 16,335 6,584 7,872 1,500 670 253 (544) Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 1,109 572 537 Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) 246 208 (250) 32 225 29 1 Derivative financial instruments (1,030) (1,596) 52 4 293 (268) 487 Taxation paid (3,604) (731) (2,015) (282) (270) (413) 108 Other (947) (229) 388 (508) (422) 146 (322) (Increase)/decrease in working capital 2,683 (639) (260) 1,593 1,191 (1,012) 1,810 Cash flow from operating activities 12,575 3,597 5,787 1,767 1,150 (1,265) 1,540





Q1 2023 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate CCS earnings 9,262 2,412 2,789 1,184 1,753 2,205 (1,082) Less: Identified items (456) (2,506) (21) 238 46 1,810 (24) Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 72 Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest — Adjusted Earnings 9,646 Add: Non-controlling interest 72 Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 9,718 4,919 2,810 946 1,707 395 (1,058) Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 5,118 1,096 2,867 298 348 170 339 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 5,697 1,440 2,809 465 866 112 4 Add: Exploration well write-offs 235 — 235 — — — — Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 1,164 30 133 5 3 1 991 Less: Interest income 500 — 5 — 9 1 485 Adjusted EBITDA 21,432 7,484 8,849 1,714 2,915 676 (207) Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 660 334 326 Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (481) (46) (514) 79 (11) 10 1 Derivative financial instruments (1,786) (2,417) 10 (5) 799 (143) (30) Taxation paid (3,144) (884) (2,019) (73) (148) (6) (14) Other (556) (37) (14) 64 (194) (23) (352) (Increase)/decrease in working capital (646) 2,186 (505) 656 (1,759) 577 (1,800) Cash flow from operating activities 14,159 6,286 5,808 2,101 1,275 1,091 (2,403)

Identified Items

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments, redundancy and restructuring, provisions for onerous contracts, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts and the impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on certain deferred tax balances, and other items. Identified items in the tables below are presented on a net basis.









Page 21









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Q1 2024 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation Divestment gains/(losses) 10 (3) 27 (15) (9) 10 — Impairment reversals/(impairments) (227) (8) (96) (4) (178) 59 — Redundancy and restructuring (74) (1) (13) (20) (18) (15) (6) Provisions for onerous contracts — — — — — — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (1,079) (1,068) (2) 6 (416) 400 — Other 126 4 38 23 45 16 — Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (1,244) (1,075) (46) (11) (575) 469 (6) Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) (604) (157) (385) (4) (118) 80 (20) Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period Divestment gains/(losses) (4) (2) 10 (11) (7) 6 — Impairment reversals/(impairments) (186) (5) (102) (3) (152) 77 — Redundancy and restructuring (53) (1) (9) (15) (14) (11) (4) Provisions for onerous contracts — — — — — — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (896) (887) — 5 (319) 306 — Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances 403 (27) 412 — — — 18 Other 95 3 28 17 34 12 — Impact on CCS earnings (641) (919) 339 (7) (458) 390 14 Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — — — — Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (641) (919) 339 (7) (458) 390 14









Page 22









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Q4 2023 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation Divestment gains/(losses) 222 (21) 134 (30) (33) 168 5 Impairment reversals/(impairments) (5,348) (873) (988) (460) (2,391) (636) — Redundancy and restructuring (275) (1) (11) (128) (102) (31) (2) Provisions for onerous contracts — — — — — — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (1,357) (1,708) 60 (47) 199 138 — Other (33) 57 (170) 2 77 — — Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (6,792) (2,545) (974) (664) (2,250) (361) 2 Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) (759) (309) (65) (96) (394) 84 22 Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period Divestment gains/(losses) 227 (13) 128 (23) (26) 158 3 Impairment reversals/(impairments) (3,935) (547) (454) (415) (1,968) (551) — Redundancy and restructuring (206) — (6) (96) (78) (24) (1) Provisions for onerous contracts — — — — — — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (1,336) (1,587) 21 (34) 138 125 — Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances (363) 31 (373) — — — (21) Other (419) (119) (225) 2 77 (154) — Impact on CCS earnings (6,033) (2,235) (909) (567) (1,857) (445) (19) Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest (11) — — (11) — — — Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (6,022) (2,235) (909) (556) (1,857) (445) (19)









Page 23









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Q1 2023 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation Divestment gains/(losses) 45 9 48 (7) (12) 6 — Impairment reversals/(impairments) (592) (374) (111) 1 (95) (12) — Redundancy and restructuring (10) (3) 1 (7) — 2 (3) Provisions for onerous contracts (24) — — — (24) — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 551 (2,367) 293 44 183 2,398 — Other 208 — (2) 210 — — — Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation 178 (2,735) 228 241 52 2,395 (3) Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) 635 (228) 249 2 6 584 21 Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period Divestment gains/(losses) 67 6 70 (6) (9) 6 — Impairment reversals/(impairments) (457) (262) (111) — (72) (12) — Redundancy and restructuring (5) (2) 3 (5) — 2 (2) Provisions for onerous contracts (18) — — — (18) — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (114) (2,188) 73 41 145 1,815 — Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances 14 (12) 48 — — — (22) Other 55 (49) (105) 209 — — — Impact on CCS earnings (456) (2,506) (21) 238 46 1,810 (24) Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — — — — Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (456) (2,506) (21) 238 46 1,810 (24)

The identified items categories above may include after-tax impacts of identified items of joint ventures and associates which are fully reported within "Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates" in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and fully reported as identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation in the table above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income. Only pre-tax identified items reported by subsidiaries are taken into account in the calculation of underlying operating expenses (Reference F).

Provisions for onerous contracts: Provisions for onerous contracts that relate to businesses that Shell has exited or to redundant assets or assets that cannot be used.

Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products, as well as power and environmental products. Shell also enters into contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes, as well as contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity, are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period, or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items.

Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances represents the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments arising on (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as losses (this primarily impacts the Upstream and Integrated Gas segments) and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment).

Other identified items represent other credits or charges that based on Shell management's assessment hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period.









Page 24









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





B. Adjusted Earnings per share

Adjusted Earnings per share is calculated as Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 4).

C. Cash capital expenditure

Cash capital expenditure represents cash spent on maintaining and developing assets as well as on investments in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to delivering sustainable cash flows. Cash capital expenditure is the sum of the following lines from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: Capital expenditure, Investments in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities.

See Note 2 “Segment information” for the reconciliation of cash capital expenditure.

D. Return on average capital employed

Return on average capital employed ("ROACE") measures the efficiency of Shell’s utilisation of the capital that it employs. Effective first quarter 2024, the definition of capital employed has been amended to reflect the deduction of cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the numerator applied to ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest basis has been amended to remove interest on cash and cash equivalents for consistency with the revised capital employed definition. Comparative information has been revised to reflect the updated definition.





Also, the presentation of ROACE on a net income basis has been discontinued, as this measure is not routinely used by management in assessing the efficiency of capital employed.

The measure refers to Capital employed which consists of total equity, current debt, and non-current debt reduced by cash and cash equivalents.

Management believes that the updated methodology better reflects Shell’s approach to managing capital employed, including the management of cash and cash equivalents alongside total debt and equity as part of the financial framework.

In this calculation, the sum of Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A) plus non-controlling interest (NCI) excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense and after-tax interest income, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed excluding cash and cash equivalents for the same period.

$ million Quarters Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Adjusted Earnings - current and previous three quarters (Reference A) 26,338 28,250 40,387 Add: Income/(loss) attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters 295 277 426 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters (24) (5) (19) Less: Identified items attributable to NCI (Reference A) - current and previous three quarters (11) (11) 15 Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items - current and previous three quarters 26,620 28,534 40,778 Add: Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters 2,718 2,728 2,189 Less: Interest income after tax on cash and cash equivalents - current and previous three quarters 1,368 1,287 700 Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items before interest expense and interest income - current and previous three quarters 27,971 29,975 42,267 Capital employed – opening 238,598 236,146 227,221 Capital employed – closing 228,286 231,128 238,598 Capital employed - average 233,442 233,637 232,909 ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus NCI basis 12.0% 12.8% 18.1%

E. Gearing and Net debt

Gearing is a measure of Shell’s capital structure and is defined as net debt as a percentage of total capital. Net debt is defined as the sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents, adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risks relating to debt, and associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on









Page 25









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





the balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under “Trade and other receivables” or “Trade and other payables” as appropriate.

$ million March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Current debt 11,046 9,931 9,044 Non-current debt 68,886 71,610 76,098 Total debt 79,931 81,541 85,142 Of which lease liabilities 26,885 27,709 27,797 Add: Debt-related derivative financial instruments: net liability/(asset) 1,888 1,835 2,740 Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives: net liability/(asset) (1,357) (1,060) (1,583) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (39,949) (38,774) (42,074) Net debt 40,513 43,542 44,224 Add: Total equity 188,304 188,362 195,530 Total capital 228,817 231,902 239,754 Gearing 17.7 % 18.8 % 18.4 %





F. Operating expenses and Underlying operating expenses

Operating expenses is a measure of Shell’s cost management performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses.

Underlying operating expenses is a measure aimed at facilitating a comparative understanding of performance from period to period by removing the effects of identified items, which, either individually or collectively, can cause volatility, in some cases driven by external factors.









Page 26









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 5,810 6,807 6,008 Production and manufacturing expenses Of which: 956 1,187 1,135 Integrated Gas 2,269 2,595 2,231 Upstream 366 433 374 Marketing 1,634 1,815 1,736 Chemicals and Products 579 732 519 Renewables and Energy Solutions 5 44 13 Corporate 2,975 3,621 3,051 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses Of which: 62 39 22 Integrated Gas1 58 109 87 Upstream1 2,188 2,520 2,088 Marketing1 420 530 528 Chemicals and Products1 158 271 244 Renewables and Energy Solutions1 89 153 81 Corporate1 212 469 253 Research and development Of which: 26 42 29 Integrated Gas1 58 102 66 Upstream1 34 67 56 Marketing1 34 52 39 Chemicals and Products1 12 93 13 Renewables and Energy Solutions1 49 112 49 Corporate1 8,997 10,897 9,312 Operating expenses Of which identified items: (73) (274) (9) Redundancy and restructuring (charges)/reversal — (58) (10) (Provisions)/reversal 130 — — Other 57 (332) (19) Total identified items 9,054 10,565 9,293 Underlying operating expenses

1.From the first quarter 2024, Wholesale commercial fuels forms part of Mobility with inclusion in the Marketing segment (previously Chemicals and Products segment). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact between Marketing and Chemicals and Products segments (see Note 2). Also, from the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments (see Note 2).

G. Free cash flow and Organic free cash flow

Free cash flow is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments and debt servicing, after investment in maintaining and growing the business. It is defined as the sum of “Cash flow from operating activities” and “Cash flow from investing activities”.

Cash flows from acquisition and divestment activities are removed from Free cash flow to arrive at the Organic free cash flow, a measure used by management to evaluate the generation of free cash flow without these activities.









Page 27









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 13,330 12,575 14,159 Cash flow from operating activities (3,528) (5,657) (4,238) Cash flow from investing activities 9,802 6,918 9,921 Free cash flow 1,025 612 1,738 Less: Divestment proceeds (Reference I) — — — Add: Tax paid on divestments (reported under "Other investing cash outflows") 62 206 2,147 Add: Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure1 8,839 6,511 10,331 Organic free cash flow2

1.Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure includes portfolio actions which expand Shell's activities through acquisitions and restructuring activities as reported in capital expenditure lines in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.

2.Free cash flow less divestment proceeds, adding back outflows related to inorganic expenditure.

H. Cash flow from operating activities and cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements

Working capital movements are defined as the sum of the following items in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: (i) (increase)/decrease in inventories, (ii) (increase)/decrease in current receivables, and (iii) increase/(decrease) in current payables.

Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements is a measure used by Shell to analyse its operating cash generation over time excluding the timing effects of changes in inventories and operating receivables and payables from period to period.

Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 13,330 12,575 14,159 Cash flow from operating activities (608) 4,088 4,217 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (195) (704) 5,943 (Increase)/decrease in current receivables (1,949) (701) (10,806) Increase/(decrease) in current payables1 (2,752) 2,683 (646) (Increase)/decrease in working capital 16,082 9,891 14,805 Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements

1.To further enhance consistency between working capital and the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Cash Flows, from January 1, 2024, onwards movements in current other provisions are recognised in 'Decommissioning and other provisions' instead of 'Increase/(decrease) in current payables'. Comparatives for the fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2023 have been reclassified accordingly by $653 million and $126 million respectively to conform with current period presentation.

I. Divestment proceeds

Divestment proceeds represent cash received from divestment activities in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to deliver free cash flow.

Quarters $ million Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 323 540 1,479 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 133 49 257 Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans 569 24 2 Proceeds from sale of equity securities 1,025 612 1,738 Divestment proceeds









Page 28









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All amounts shown throughout this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report are unaudited. All peak production figures in Portfolio Developments are quoted at 100% expected production. The numbers presented throughout this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report may not sum precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures, due to rounding.

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. The term “joint venture”, “joint operations”, “joint arrangements”, and “associates” may also be used to refer to a commercial arrangement in which Shell has a direct or indirect ownership interest with one or more parties. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”; “ambition”; ‘‘anticipate’’; ‘‘believe’’; “commit”; “commitment”; ‘‘could’’; ‘‘estimate’’; ‘‘expect’’; ‘‘goals’’; ‘‘intend’’; ‘‘may’’; “milestones”; ‘‘objectives’’; ‘‘outlook’’; ‘‘plan’’; ‘‘probably’’; ‘‘project’’; ‘‘risks’’; “schedule”; ‘‘seek’’; ‘‘should’’; ‘‘target’’; ‘‘will’’; “would” and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, and a significant cybersecurity breach; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell plc’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (available at www.shell.com/investors/news-and-filings/sec-filings.html and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, May 2, 2024. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report.

Shell’s Net Carbon Intensity

Also, in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report we may refer to Shell’s “Net Carbon Intensity” (NCI), which includes Shell’s carbon emissions from the production of our energy products, our suppliers’ carbon emissions in supplying energy for that production and our customers’ carbon emissions associated with their use of the energy products we sell. Shell’s NCI also includes the emissions associated with the production and use of energy products produced by others which Shell purchases for resale. Shell only controls its own emissions. The use of the terms Shell’s “Net Carbon Intensity” or NCI are for convenience only and not intended to suggest these emissions are those of Shell plc or its subsidiaries.

Shell’s Net-Zero Emissions Target

Shell’s operating plan, outlook and budgets are forecasted for a ten-year period and are updated every year. They reflect the current economic environment and what we can reasonably expect to see over the next ten years. Accordingly, they reflect our Scope 1, Scope 2 and NCI targets over the next ten years. However, Shell’s operating plans cannot reflect our 2050 net-zero emissions target, as this target is currently outside our planning period. In the future, as society moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell’s operating plans to reflect this movement. However, if society is not net zero in 2050, as of today, there would be significant risk that Shell may not meet this target.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP measures

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report may contain certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures such as cash capital expenditure and divestments. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future events some of which are outside the control of Shell, such as oil and gas prices, interest rates and exchange rates. Moreover, estimating such GAAP measures with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future periods which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are calculated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied in Shell plc’s consolidated financial statements.

The contents of websites referred to in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report do not form part of this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report contains inside information.









Page 29









SHELL PLC

1st QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS





May 2, 2024

The information in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report reflects the unaudited consolidated interim financial position and results of Shell plc. Company No. 4366849, Registered Office: Shell Centre, London, SE1 7NA, England, UK.

Contacts:

- Caroline J.M. Omloo, Company Secretary

- Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; USA +1 832 337 4355

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Inside Information









Page 30



