  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-05-05 am EDT
2390.50 GBX   +1.92%
02:36aShell : Q1: Solid results, spending spree until
Alphavalue
02:12aSHELL (NEU) : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/08Reignited fire put out at Shell's Texas chemicals plant
RE
Shell : Q1: Solid results, spending spree until

05/09/2023 | 02:36am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Shell : Q1: Solid results, spending spree until
Alphavalue
02:12aSHELL (NEU) : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/08Reignited fire put out at Shell's Texas chemicals plant
RE
05/08Suriname's Staatsolie signs deals to share offshore blocks with TotalEnergies and Qatar..
RE
05/08Fire Extinguished at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals Complex -- OPIS
DJ
05/08Fire at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals Complex Continues to Burn -- OPIS
DJ
05/08Transaction in Own Shares
GL
05/08Asianoil : Shell sells stake in Australia’s Browse project to BP
AQ
05/08Crude Oil Prices Rally as Market Expects Selloff to be Overdone, ANZ Bank Says
MT
05/08Shell's US Chemical Plant on Fire for Three Days After Olefins Unit Blast
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 346 B - -
Net income 2023 28 982 M - -
Net Debt 2023 37 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,05x
Yield 2023 3,89%
Capitalization 206 B 206 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 91 140
Free-Float 0,00%
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 30,20 $
Average target price 37,60 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC2.77%206 231
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.53%2 097 033
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED47.62%200 913
TOTALENERGIES SE-4.18%151 356
EQUINOR ASA-11.74%91 270
PETROBRAS-2.04%67 309
