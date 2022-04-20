Log in
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/20 05:16:28 am EDT
2227.50 GBX   -0.02%
04:55aShell Says Net-Zero Target No Longer Conditional on Society's Progress
DJ
04:05aSHELL : Strong progress towards net zero for Shell
PU
04:01aNotice of 2022 AGM and Shell's Energy Transition Progress Report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shell Says Net-Zero Target No Longer Conditional on Society's Progress

04/20/2022 | 04:55am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada


Shell PLC said Tuesday that its target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 is no longer conditional on society's progress.

Previously, the oil-and-gas major claimed that it would reduce the carbon intensity of its products by 100% by 2050 "in step with society."

Shell said in its 2021 Energy Transition Progress Report that this change marks a further step forward and reflects the leading role it will play in the transition.

"We must find ways to be ahead of society where we can, while remaining a successful and profitable company," the company said.

Compared with 2016, Shell reduced the net carbon intensity of its energy products by 2.5% by the end of 2021 and cut emissions under its operational control, known as Scope 1 and 2, by 18%.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 0454ET

Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 383 B - -
Net income 2022 31 052 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,61x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 218 B 218 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 28,97 $
Average target price 33,56 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerrit Zalm Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC37.38%218 231
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY18.72%2 265 545
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED18.73%152 904
TOTALENERGIES SE6.08%132 070
EQUINOR ASA44.13%123 809
PETROBRAS11.25%93 084