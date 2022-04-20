Shell Says Net-Zero Target No Longer Conditional on Society's Progress

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Shell PLC said Tuesday that its target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 is no longer conditional on society's progress.

Previously, the oil-and-gas major claimed that it would reduce the carbon intensity of its products by 100% by 2050 "in step with society."

Shell said in its 2021 Energy Transition Progress Report that this change marks a further step forward and reflects the leading role it will play in the transition.

"We must find ways to be ahead of society where we can, while remaining a successful and profitable company," the company said.

Compared with 2016, Shell reduced the net carbon intensity of its energy products by 2.5% by the end of 2021 and cut emissions under its operational control, known as Scope 1 and 2, by 18%.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 0454ET