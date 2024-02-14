By Obafemi Oredein

IBADAN, Nigeria--Royal Dutch Shell PLC said Wednesday it is working to prolong the life of Bonga, its first deepwater project in Nigeria.

"Shell is working to extend the life of the Bonga Floating, Production, Storage, Offloading vessel for another 15 years to handle more production from Nigeria's first deep-water development which came on stream in November 2005," the company said.

Elohor Aiboni, managing director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production, said the Bonga Main Life Extension Project comes as the company explores opportunities in deepwater, gas and renewables in Nigeria, where it pioneered oil and gas production more than 60 years ago.

"Shell is committed to developing its robust portfolio in Nigeria, we are maturing numerous projects planned to come onstream in the short, medium, and long terms with the right fiscal and regulatory framework," Aiboni said.

Bonga produced the 1 billionth barrel of oil last year and SNEPCo has stepped up efforts for additional volumes from existing assets with more to come onstream in 2024 and beyond, Aiboni said.

Other opportunities in deepwater, she said, include the Bonga North as well as Bonga South-West and Nnwa Doro projects, on which SNEPCo is collaborating with the Nigerian government and partners to implement.

