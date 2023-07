Today at 02:02 am

July 7 (Reuters) - Shell PLC:

* POST TAX IMPAIRMENTS OF UP TO $3 BILLION ARE EXPECTED FOR Q2'23

* SEES QTRLY UPSTREAM Q2'23 EXPLORATION WELL WRITE-OFFS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT$0.2 BILLION

* SEES QTRLY INTEGRATED GAS TRADING & OPTIMISATION: EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER COMPARED TO A STRONG Q1'23

* SEES QTRLY UPSTREAM SHARE OF PROFIT / (LOSS) OF JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATES TO BE AROUND ZERO

* SHELL PLC - SEES QTRLY INTEGRATED GAS PRODUCTION 950 - 990 KBOE/D

* SEES QTRLY UPSTREAM 1,650 - 1,750 KBOE/D

* SEES QTRLY INTEGRATED GAS LNG LIQUEFACTION VOLUMES 6.9 - 7.3 MT

* SHELL PLC- SEES QTRLY MARKETING RESULTS TO BE IN LINE WITH Q1'23

* SEES QTRLY CHEMICAL AND PRODUCTS TRADING & OPTIMISATION: EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN Q1'23.

* SEES QTRLY CFFO TAX PAID $3.7 BILLION - $4.5BLN

* SHELL PLC - SEES QTRLY CORPORATE ADJUSTED LOSS OF $ 0.8- 0.6 BILLION