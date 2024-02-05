Stock SHEL SHELL PLC
Shell plc

Equities

SHEL

GB00BP6MXD84

Integrated Oil & Gas

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 05:29:42 2024-02-05 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
2,474 GBX +0.09% Intraday chart for Shell plc +0.84% -3.85%
11:10am SHELL : Shell boosts dividend following consensus-beating Q4 performance Alphavalue
10:14am Shell agrees to develop Nigeria gas field for Dangote fertiliser RE
Latest news about Shell plc

Shell, Partners Agree to Develop Nigerian Gas Project DJ
Venezuela to receive at least 45% of income from Dragon gas project RE
FTSE 100 Ends Week Down, Dragged by Oil Majors DJ
Stocks mixed as US jobs data dashes rate cut hope AN
SHELL (NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from RBC ZD
Airlines up but oil falls on Middle East talks AN
Raizen, China's BYD to build EV charging station network in Brazil RE
Exxon beats estimates, ends 2023 with a $36 billion profit RE
Chevron earnings fall as charges, weak margins clip 2023 profits RE
European stocks lifted on Wall Street's gains AN
SHELL PLC: GERDES ENERGY RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2 TO $… RE
SHELL (NEU) : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating ZD
Stocks down on hawkish BoE interest rates hold AN
London Stocks Fall as Bank of England Keeps Rates Steady MT
Global markets live: Sanofi, ABB, Qualcomm, Roche, Shell... Our Logo
SHELL (NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays ZD
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Premarket Thursday MT
Sector Update: Energy MT
BoE keeps bank rate on hold in split decision AN
Shell's Strong Gas, Upstream Performances Drive Earnings Beat -- Energy Comment DJ
Sawan, Shell CEO: 42% of operating cash flow redistributed to shareholders MT
SHELL (NEU) : RBC reiterates its Buy rating ZD
SHELL (NEU) : UBS sticks Neutral ZD

Company Profile

Shell plc specializes in oil and natural gas production and distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining of crude oil (37.9%): owns, at the end of 2022, 8 refineries worldwide. The group is also involved in manufacturing of chemical and petrochemical products (olefins, aromatic products, solvents, ethylenes, propylenes, phenols, additives, etc.); - marketing of petroleum products (31.6%): operation of a network of more than 46,000 service stations worldwide; - production of liquefied natural gas (14.4%) ; - production of electricity from renewable sources (13.9%); - crude oil and natural gas exploration and production (2.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.7%), Asia/Oceania/Africa (33.2%), the United States (22.8%) and America (8.3%).
Integrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2024-02-14 - Analyst Meeting - LNG Outlook
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100 , AEX
Ratings for Shell plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
31.24 USD
Average target price
38.63 USD
Spread / Average Target
+23.65%
Sector Integrated Oil & Gas

1st Jan change Capi.
SHELL PLC Stock Shell plc
-3.89% 203 B $
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY Stock Saudi Arabian Oil Company
-6.21% 1997 B $
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED Stock PetroChina Company Limited
+11.24% 198 B $
PETROBRAS Stock Petrobras
+10.18% 109 B $
EQUINOR ASA Stock Equinor ASA
-6.97% 83 549 M $
GAZPROM Stock Gazprom
-.--% 51 632 M $
ENI S.P.A Stock Eni S.p.A
-6.23% 50 451 M $
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. Stock Suncor Energy Inc.
+1.84% 41 471 M $
ROSNEFT OIL Stock Rosneft Oil
-.--% 36 795 M $
PAO NOVATEK Stock PAO NOVATEK
-.--% 32 784 M $
Integrated Oil & Gas
