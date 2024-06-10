Shell plc specializes in oil and natural gas production and distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining of crude oil (37.5%): owns, at the end of 2023, 7 refineries worldwide. Shell plc is also involved in the manufacturing of chemical and petrochemical products (olefins, aromatic products, solvents, ethylenes, propylenes, phenols, additives, etc.); - marketing of petroleum products (34.4%): operation of a network of more than 47,000 service stations worldwide; - production of electricity from renewable sources (14.1%); - production of liquefied natural gas (11.9%); - crude oil and natural gas exploration and production (2%); - other (0.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (14.1%), Europe (23.2%), Asia/Oceania/Africa (31.6%), the United States (22.2%) and Americas (8.9%).