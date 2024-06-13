-- British energy major Shell is finalizing the acquisition of liquefied natural-gas assets from Singapore state-owned investment company Temasek, Reuters reports citing unnamed sources.

-- The deal is said to be worth hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars and below what Temasek had initially sought, Reuters reports.

-- The LNG assets--owned by Pavilion Energy, a subsidiary of Temasek--will make Shell the biggest supplier to Singapore, according to Reuters.

-- Temasek and Shell declined to comment. Pavilion Energy didn't immediately respond on a request for comment by Dow Jones Newswires.

